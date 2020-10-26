| 9.3°C Dublin

France will come in cold to Saturday night's big match and Ireland must be ready to pounce

Mick Galwey

Ireland's Andrew Conway is challenged by Jayden Hayward (left) and Mattia Bellini of Italy. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Job done. A win, a bonus point for four tries, our score difference padded out with late tries, and so off we go to Paris with our Six Nations fate in our own hands next Saturday night.

It's no more than anyone expects from a home game against Italy these days, but Ireland, in the strangest of circumstances at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday afternoon, did what they had to do and now take on the much tougher task of beating France.

Before I write about that, I'm just wondering will we look back on this match as a generation shift in Irish rugby.

