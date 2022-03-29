Nichola Fryday of Ireland after the TikTok Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship match defeat to Wales at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Ireland travel on Frances this weekend for their second game of the Women's Six Nations. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday's match takes place at the Stade Ernest Wallon in Toulouse with a 2.15pm Irish time kick-off.

What are the teams?

The team will be named later in the week and we'll bring it to you on Independent.ie as soon as it is.

Offaly native Nichola Fryday was named as the new Ireland captain ahead of the start of the Women's Six Nations last weekend.

Fryday takes over from Ciara Griffin, who recently announced her retirement, and she has been tasked with leading this new era under McWilliams, which unfortunately began with an opening loss to Wales.

The big news when the squad was named was that exclusion of experienced hooker Cliodhna Moloney.

Forwards Christy Haney, Amanda McQuade, Anna McGann, Aoife Wafer, Emma Murphy and backs Aoibheann Reilly, Natasja Behan, Molly Scuffil-McCabe and Vicky Irwin are the new names who get call-ups after their recent form in club rugby.

McWilliams has also been assured that he will have a full squad to pick from throughout the tournament despite it being a Sevens World Cup year for some of his players.

What to read and listen to on Independent.ie?

We already have plenty of pre-match build-up for you to enjoy.

Sinead Kissane makes the point that last Saturday's result shows the benefits gleaned by Wales from centrally contracting players.

And Cian Tracey has spoken to our French connection Linda Djougang and also feels positive after analysing the Wales performance.

On the latest Left Wing podcast, Sinéad Kissane was joined by former Ireland prop, Lindsay Peat, and Irish Independent rugby writer, Cian Tracey, to look ahead to the tournament ahead of the Welsh game. A new episode will be released tomorrow.

For more Left Wing episodes, visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/the-left-wing/

Where can I watch the match?

The game will be shown live on RTÉ 2 and BBC 2. It will also be streamed on the RTÉ Player.

What are the camps saying?

Ireland skipper Nichola Fryday:

“There are definitely areas we can improve upon, but it will be the same process for us now. We’ll preview France and we’ll review Wales to see what we can fix, but it’s business as usual.

“It is a big step up. Any international match is. It’s always going to be those tight margins that go one way or the other.

“There’s a lot of experience within the squad and there’s girls that got that step up for the first time. You look at Aoibheann Reilly, she settled straight into it. She didn’t show that she was off the pace or anything like that.

“The work we’ve done the last few weeks, the fitness is there for it. I think it’s a big jump, but they managed it well.”

What are the other Six Nations games this weekend?

Saturday - Wales v Scotland: Kick-off 4:45pm - Virgin Media Two

Sunday - Italy v England: Kick-off 3pm- RTÉ Player.