Six Nations Premium

Tony Ward Opinion Joey Carbery is much better suited to Ireland’s style than in the straitjacket imposed on him at Munster

No earth-shattering revelation this, but back in the day, certainly prior to professionalism, we travelled to Paris in awe and trepidation. Respect and fear in equal measure. You knew that if you gave them loose ball you were shooting yourself not just in both feet, but every toe.