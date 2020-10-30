France starlet Ntamack hails 'world class' Sexton as his role model

France out-half Romain Ntamack has heaped praise on his opposite number Johnny Sexton ahead of tomorrow night's showdown in Paris.

The Ireland No 10 is 15 years older than the Toulouse starlet who believes the Ireland captain is arguably the best player in his position of the last decade.

But Ntamack says he will not stand back in admiration of the experienced Sexton at the Stade de France and says he will try and get the better of Sexton.

"He is a role model for me and I believe for lots of players," Ntamack said.

He is world class and maybe the best fly-half of the past decade.

"He proves that every weekend either for his province or his country. He is tireless and has enormous experience.

"He may be a role model for me, but this weekend it is imperative I do not allow him the freedom to do what he does best.

"Above all I cannot stand by watching him and allowing him to play because if I do things will become very difficult for us."

Ntamack believes that shutting down Sexton and Conor Murray is the key to victory as both teams go in search of the title.

"We know them very well. They are Ireland's key players," he said.

"Clearly we must pay close attention to them. We have focussed on them since the beginning of the week.

"We know all too well that the whole of Ireland's game plan is orchestrated by them and we have to be extremely vigilant.

"Of course, Ireland have good players littered throughout their side but we have to pay extra close attention on those two and above all put pressure on them from the start."

While Murray and Sexton have been world leaders in their positions over the past decade, France winger Vincent Rattez believes Ntamack and his brilliant half-back partner Antoine Dupont are equal to the task.

"World class. I do not recall how many caps they have together but it must be one of the half-back combos that has appeared on the starting sheet the most," he said of Ireland's pair who play together for the 61st time tomorrow.

"That merits respect alone.

"However, we have nothing to be jealous about because we have 'Toto' (Dupont) and Romain. We should not underestimate our half-backs when comparing them to the Irish pair even if have a lot of respect for Sexton and Murray.

"I believe we also have our potent weapons."

