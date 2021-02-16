France squad isolating as coach Fabien Galthie to be retested due to 'suspicious and unproven case' of Covid-19

France head coach Fabien Galthie will be retested for Covid-19 following an 'unproven' result. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

A member of France's technical staff has tested positive for Covid-19 following the Six Nations win over Ireland.

In a statement, it was revealed that although all the players tested negative at their training base in Marcoussis, a member of staff returned a positive test. The statement added that head coach Fabien Galthie is to be retested due to 'a suspicious and unproven case'.

All players and management are isolating now while the cases are investigated, while they will all be tested again on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The IRFU have confirmed that the Ireland squad has not been impacted by the positive case within the French coaching staff.

In an official statement, the union said:

"All members of the Ireland squad and backroom team undertook routine PCR testing on Monday producing no positive results. The group will undergo further routine testing again this week as per our protocols."

This news comes as a disruption to France following a strong start to their Six Nations campaign, with Les Bleus seeing off Italy and Ireland in their first two games. Galthie's side secured a bonus-point win in Rome before beating Ireland at the Aviva Stadium last Sunday, which was France's first win in Dublin since 2011.

The Six Nations is on a break this week, with France's next game scheduled to be against Scotland on February 28.

Read More

Online Editors