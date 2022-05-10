France scrum-half Laure Sansus named player of the women’s 2022 Six Nations with 37pc of the vote

France scrum-half Laure Sansus has been crowned the 2022 TikTok Women’s Six Nations Player of the Championship.

Sansus was one of the four nominees selected by a panel of media, broadcasters and TikTok creators following the conclusion of the TikTok Women’s Six Nations. The nominees were then put to a fan vote which opened on Sunday, May 1 and concluded on Wednesday, May 4, with Sansus claiming 37pc of the votes.

This was a year of firsts for the women’s championship. The first year it has had a title partner, with TikTok supporting the Championship, as well as the tournament featuring in its own window.

Sansus finished the 2022 TikTok Women’s Six Nations as its top try scorer as well as claiming the most try assists of any player.

Commenting on the award Ben Morel, CEO of Six Nations Rugby said: “I would like to congratulate Laure on a fantastic performance throughout the TikTok Women’s Six Nations Championship and on a well-deserved Player of the Championship award. This is testament to the brilliance she has shown in the Championship.

“I also extend my congratulations to the Red Roses, who clinched the Grand Slam. Huge credit also has to go to all of the other nominees, who all delivered incredible performances and showcased the huge talent on show in this year’s TikTok Women’s Six Nations.

“Having the championship in its own window again this year allowed The TikTok Women’s Six Nations to shine with increased attendance figures, TV audiences and fantastic fan engagement on our social platforms.

"Our aim was to reach and engage even more fans than ever before and working with our new title sponsor TikTok has definitely helped this, along with the continued work of our broadcasters and other partners Breitling and Guinness. I would like to thank them all for their commitment to Women’s Rugby.”