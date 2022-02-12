France boss Galthie reveals how he used Johnny Sexton comments to motivate his side against Ireland

Victorious French coach Fabien Galthie said his side did their talking on the pitch despite injured Irish captain Jonathan Sexton’s hopes that the visitors could silence the Stade De France crowd.

Speaking before picking up the hamstring injury that ruled him out of Saturday’s defeat, Sexton had declared: “We obviously don't want an incredible atmosphere because it means normally they're going well, we want more silence this week.”

However, despite a second quarter blip, France were consistently roared on by the majority inside an enthralled 78,115 attendance as the love affair between the locals and their national team continues to bloom.

“They came here after winning nine matches, in very good shape, they know each other very well and their results,” said the French coach.

“Maybe the captain was ambitious, trying to encourage his team. We hear that. I shared it with the players and we said we’ll see what happens on the field.

“That’s what matters. Whatever you say, what matters is what happens on the field.

“Ireland deserve to be honoured, as I said this week before the game. They play rugby people want to talk about.

“We each have our own beliefs and we prepared to play them and we knew we had to bring our level higher in every aspect.

“We anticipated things wouldn’t go the way we wanted at times but if we got the balance right, it would work out.”

Akin to their sensational autumn win against the All Blacks, France had to negotiate some tricky passages as the Irish stormed back into contention after shipping a 12-point deficit after a horrendous start.

“When you play that sort of team, you have to expect weak moments and you need to limit the damage and that happened against the All Blacks and again today,” said Galthie, confirming Ireland’s renewed status as an elite nation.

“But we took the upper hand again because the conditions were psychologically and physically tough.

“We organised ourselves in the right way in the last half-hour and that’s very positive that we won. Very positive. And as a team, it shows we are improving and confidence is good.

“In the first-half we neglected the collision aspect and we were too numerous in the rucks. We moved away from our initial strategic plan in the second-half because maybe we were in too high spirits.”

France had begun in high spirits too, captain Antoine Dupont setting the tone with an early quick throw-in, from which he would eventually score in just the second minute.

“I had the ball between my hands and we just wanted to shake our legs and everyone followed. I guess it was the right decision.

“We could have had an easier finish but the start of the second-half complicated that but we are delighted with the result.

“At times, we were put in difficulty. We gave away a couple of easy tries and poor turnovers. The Irish compete well in rucks and we lost some balls there.

“We knew that when Ireland is comfortable with quick rucks, they can play. We needed to slow down the balls and be more comfortable in defence, they opened the game in the second-half and tried more things and that took us by surprise. We were probably high after the first-half.”

France’s renowned version of the ‘bomb squad’, and their 6/2 bench split, reinforced them in the final quarter to stymie Ireland’s improbable comeback attempt.

Read More

“We always want to adjust depending on how we feel,” said Galthie.

“We said we had six forwards to take over early enough in the game. We asked the starters to commit knowing we had replacements, exactly like the All Blacks.

“It is a tactical, strategic options. It is a risk but it is the second time it has worked well.”

However, the French have attempted to play down talk of a first Grand Slam and title since 2010.

“We have learned from the two previous tournaments,” said the Toulouse star.

“We lost to Scotland two years ago. We play to win every match and that is our next focus. We will rest a while and then prepare for the next match and hopefully play well.”

Galthie echoed his captain’s caution.

“Of course we are proud. Our team is developing on the pitch thanks to its performances. It is one step at a time, they have character, a mission and belief individually and as a group.

“They are proud and that kept us going through the difficult times. No player will be in a difficult position because of a mistake. You stumble and it is okay, you move on. And then nobody feels under pressure.

“We want to enjoy the victory, take time and relax and we have two week break now before Scotland. We want to spend time together after three busy weeks.

“We enjoyed the win against Italy but this one rewards all the players and staff who have worked so hard.”