France 35 Ireland 27: Player ratings on a night to forget for Andy Farrell's men

Ireland players, from left, Peter O'Mahony, Ross Byrne, and Jacob Stockdale after the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between France and Ireland at Stade de France in Paris, France. Photo by Sportsfile

Disastrous error led to France's penalty try, as his full-back play was called into question. His huge left boot was regularly used as an exit strategy. Late try was scant consolation.

Just as he was last week, starved of possession throughout, and will have major regrets about losing the flight of the ball in the lead up to Ntamack's try.

Stunning individual try typified an excellent performance, as the Athlone native was smart in defence and sharp in attack. A timely reminder of his game-breaking ability.

His decision to kick when deep in French territory proved very costly as the hosts soon went up the other end and scored a try. Hauled off shortly after.

Unlucky not to have forced a penalty try after a wicked bounce deceived the winger. Worked his socks off all game, and his offload helped create Stockdale's try.

Clever grubber kick might have led to a penalty try, but the captain's decision not to take the three points on the stroke of half-time backfired badly. Furious when replaced late on.

Nowhere near fluid best and will not have been happy with coughing up a cheap penalty shortly before the break. Attempted to vary the point of attack, but it never really clicked for him.

Marked his 100th cap with a try and a rock solid performance at scrum time. Passed a first-half HIA before he battled on, but was unable to turn the tide.

Lacks the power against the big boys, which is a concern going forward. A crucial lost lineout deep in the French 22 signalled the end of his disappointing evening.

An early scrum penalty laid down a marker, as he contributed massively to the strong set-piece. Found himself on the edge, where no prop wants to be, and was ruthlessly exposed for Dupont's try.

Another big shift from the Kildare man, as he went toe-to-toe with a heavyweight French pack. A constant threat at the breakdown where he won a couple of vital turnovers.

Ireland's best player and by some distance. Immense shift from the lock who set the tone with a couple of big hits early on. Clever latch helped Healy over the line.

Won an excellent early turnover before he spent ten minutes in the bin and conceded a penalty try. Found it tough to get into the game.

Tireless effort again as the openside attempted to chop down France's heavy hitters. Looked to involve himself more in attack but was unable to make his mark.

Won two turnover penalties in the space of two second-half minutes and as usual, was his side's top carrier (13). Needed more help from those around him.

A tough night at the office for the head coach whose side went to pieces in the second-half. A third place finish in his first Six Nations in charge with many questions still lingering.

Online Editors