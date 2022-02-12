France 30 Ireland 24: Player ratings as Andy Farrell’s side suffer Six Nations defeat

Hugo Keenan: His most notable first half involvement was kicking dead leading to France’s fourth penalty. A much more influential second half saw him cover well and launch dangerous counters. 7

Andrew Conway: Unfortunate to be penalised against Jaminet, made a great take from a cross-kick but then there was France’s fifth penalty. Needed more involvement to show his skills. 5

Garry Ringrose: Nice feet but that was early on and after that the ultra-physical nature of the game meant that he wasn’t as influential but finished strongly as Ireland went for it. 6

Bundee Aki: There was a nice break early on but then it was his defensive duties that took priority. Had little change out of France’s smothering defence and made way for Henshaw. 5

Mack Hansen: Wow. What a try even if France had gone to sleep. The French kept a close eye on him and his carries didn’t see the field open up for him again. 6

Joey Carbery: So much focus on him and though his first Six Nations start was a reasonably encouraging display. He kept things ticking over and didn’t retreat from tackling duties. 6

Jamison Gibson-Park: Naturally had his struggles with the slower ball presented to him but worked away and found a gap to pull off a great score to bring Ireland right back into the game. 7

Andrew Porter: Good hands early on but then conceded a scrum penalty and looked in some difficulty. Great jackal before Van der Flier’s try and kept producing some strong carries. 6

Ronan Kelleher: Pinged for offside at an unfortunate moment and then knocked on. Made a few tackles but then left the action through a bang and didn’t return. 4

Tadhg Furlong: Ever willing to carry and a big one for Gibson-Park’s try. The French had him targeted and mostly hit him hard and early. Still, it was a decent shift. 7

James Ryan: The skipper decided to go for posts late on but prior to that had determinedly battled to help Ireland get more than a foothold in the contest though there were errors. 6

Tadhg Beirne: Trademark jackal just before the half hour mark but he got little change in this area overall. Did manage a super touch-finder and ended up on the flank. 7

Caelan Doris: A bit of difficulty in the first half but gave good support for Van der Flier when Ireland got their second try. Credited with making 18 tackles which says it all. 7

Josh van der Flier: After Ireland had looked blown away he was there to snatch a lifeline for them. Perhaps the physicality weighed against him but still kept up the work-rate. 6

Jack Conan: He couldn’t stop Ntamack’s off-load for Dupont and by his lofty standards had a quiet game in Paris. Was taken off before the hour was up. 5

Andy Farrell: The nine-game winning run always looked vulnerable here but he will be disappointed at some of the inaccuracy despite the losing bonus point which gave France such an early lead. 6

Replacements: Dan Sheehan for Kelleher 25mins. Credited with stopping a late try – 6.

Cian Healy for Porter 72mins. Not on long enough 4-

Finlay Bealham for Furlong 72mins. Again the clock was against him – 4

Iain Henderson for O’Mahony 58mins. Nice off-load to Gibson-Park – 5

Peter O’Mahony for Conan 52mins. Only on for six minutes – 3

Conor Murray for Gibson-Park 63mins. It was all a bit frantic – 4

Jack Carty for Carbery 79mins. Threw a terrible pass – 2

Robbie Henshaw for Aki 63mins. Some defensive clearing up – 4.