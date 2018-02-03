Sport Six Nations

France 13 Ireland 15 as it happened: Johnny Sexton kicks miracle drop goal to rescue victory from the jaws of defeat

Cian Healy of Ireland passes to Jonathan Sexton during the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between France and Ireland at the Stade de France in Paris, France. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Jonathan Sexton conjured up a 42m drop goal after 41 phases in the dying seconds to seal a 15-13 win for Ireland in Paris.

 

