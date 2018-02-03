France 13 Ireland 15 as it happened: Johnny Sexton kicks miracle drop goal to rescue victory from the jaws of defeat
Jonathan Sexton conjured up a 42m drop goal after 41 phases in the dying seconds to seal a 15-13 win for Ireland in Paris.
Online Editors
Promoted Links
Related Content
- The Six Nations returns: All you need to know about Joe Schmidt's evolving Ireland
- Alan Quinlan preview France v Ireland: Les Bleus may be in the doldrums but they could still break our hearts
- Comment: Keith Earls is an example to all young stars that it is comebacks not setbacks which can define a career
- Tony Ward: The French disconnection
- 'We must get out of blocks'
- 'He is a physical specimen' - Rory Best on the imposing new faces as Ireland gear up for Paris test
- Van der Flier: I have never even been to Paris before so everything will be very new to me