Four European Cups, three Six Nations, a Grand Slam and two Lions tours: How Johnny Sexton still has drive to survive as he closes in on his 37th birthday

HE can hear the footsteps, how could they escape him? Jonathan Sexton is closing in on his 37th birthday. For many, that simple fact obscures the enduring courage and authority of his play. Some even questioned the IRFU’s wisdom in extending his central contract for a year rather than challenging him to work off an incentivised package at Leinster.

Sexton’s age supplants everything, you see; he is old in rugby terms, and in sport, age reduces a man to cliché.

It’s six years now since Keith Wood described over-reliance on Sexton as an “Achilles heel” for both Leinster and Ireland. Six years, in which the current Irish captain has remained broadly untouchable as the starting ten in blue and green.

His game today radiates, above all, self-knowledge, Sexton surviving essentially because he keeps changing, pushing, questioning.

Accordingly, the 2018 World Player of the Year doesn’t just remain Ireland’s best out-half on the doorstep of a new Six Nations. He is still the best player - and that’s a problem.

The problem of a future being so tethered to a past.

Sexton believes he can play in next year’s World Cup at 38, and right now, there’s not much evidence to suggest he won’t. Hence, those footsteps.

Not of viable alternatives coming to take his spot but of sceptics proclaiming his longevity to be some kind of obstacle to progress. As long as the captain’s majesty survives, the idea of succession remains strictly abstract.

A jigsaw puzzle that’s still in its box.

For Sexton, that becomes the curious dynamic of his life now. The better he is, the louder the grumbling about what may lie beyond. Greatness – he knows – is a two-way street, feeding routinely shallow depiction.

He finds himself defined – thus – by snapshots, screengrabs essentially of moments that may pass in seconds yet endure for eternity.

People who see a silhouette mistake it for flesh and bone.

Hence the genius in Paris 2018, kicking that drop goal with what was his 11th flawless involvement of 41 phases.

Then the supposed anti-christ in Paris 2020, shaking his head agitatedly as he is substituted by Ross Byrne. Same field, same competition, the same man.

Maybe the mistake most make is to imagine that one image can exist in isolation from the other.

Because we are not talking about genius here, about gifts bequeathed from the womb. We are talking about something self-made, and – accordingly – something with an edge.

Sexton was never the silver-spoon talent, never the ‘next big thing’ for whom opportunity landed on his lap like a signed cheque.

The year he made his Ireland debut (2009) began with him still playing AIL for St Marys. He was 24.

So he is pugnacious in battle because to be anything less than that would, in his eyes, amount to an act of carelessness.

It was ’09 too that his roar at a prone Ronan O’Gara in Croke Park captured a starkness of focus that, it seems, he refuses to allow diminish.

Jonathan Sexton of Leinster celebrates in front of Ronan O'Gara of Munster,

They’d exchanged words in a previous game at Thomond Park, O’Gara delivering a heat-of-battle dismissal of him as “a nobody”. Worse things get said in the white heat and Sexton has long since settled on an understanding that, at this altitude, respect is maybe often most readily communicated in hostility.

O’Gara saw a player with attitude come over the horizon and his instinct was immediately proprietorial. When they subsequently worked together as coach and player in Paris, a deep, almost inevitable friendship formed. But as opponents, the air between them had to remain icy.

In an interview with Jarlath Regan on his ‘Irishman Abroad’ podcast, O’Gara subsequently admitted: “My relationship with Johnny is a real relationship because at the start … you don’t say that you hate him because I’ve been told that you don’t say that you hate someone … but we didn’t like each other at all. That’s normal. He was more than a rival. He was an ambitious young fella, who wants to announce his arrival on the big stage, and I’m there, ‘Do I think I’m going to make it easy for this guy? You must be joking’.”

Asked by Regan if it was something of himself observed in Sexton’s personality that triggered the hostility, O’Gara did not demur.

“It most definitely was,” he agreed. “It was the same perception of me when I was starting. That this guy had a bit of a head on him. But that has to be. It’s bread and butter if you want to survive in this game. It (out-half) is the position that gets all the heat.

“We’d never met in an Irish camp. What happened in the Munster v Leinster game when Darce (Gordon D’Arcy) scored and I was on the ground and he roared into my face … he apologised for that afterwards. Once a fella does that … if it’s a real apology, yes. If it’s a kind of lip service, no.

“But spending time with a fella, you understand what he’s about. It’s true that there were days (in Irish camp) where … there was (kitman) Rala (Patrick O’Reilly), Mark Tainton, me and Johnny in a car …. and there wouldn’t be a word spoken.

“That’s not a great way to live your life, for anyone in the car.”

Sexton himself has spoken of receiving a congratulatory call from O’Gara after his man of the match display in the 2011 Heineken Cup final and being instinctively suspicious. Leinster and Munster were due to meet in a Magners League final the following weekend.

He recalls thinking at the time: ‘This bugger is just trying to keep his friends close and his enemies closer!”

Brian O'Driscoll, right, and Jonathan Sexton, British & Irish Lions. British & Irish Lions Tour 2013, Western Force v British & Irish Lions, Patterson's Stadium, Perth, Australia. Picture credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE

Over time, our understanding of Jonathan Sexton has never quite softened into a light, convivial embrace. Being liked does not interest him in a professional environment, doesn’t even enter his consciousness. The field is his workplace.

Peter Stringer won 98 caps for Ireland at scrum-half, yet the only game he started as Sexton’s half-back partner was a 29-9 autumn international win against Argentina in 2010. Stringer was closing in on his 33rd birthday and just months from the end of a celebrated international career.

Yet that day against the Pumas, he felt very much the junior half-back partner, Sexton vocal and demanding, his number nine seldom arriving at a ruck without receipt of instant direction from outside.

Stringer says he loved the experience, recalling: “From my point of view, the sooner I heard those calls from the 10, the easier it made my job.”

But relationships can be tricky around that kind of intensity. Sensitivity becomes a burden.

At work, Sexton’s anger arrives without a filter. He is, as Paul O’Connell puts it, “hard on people”, a man setting the physical template in training and games. Someone existing “on the edge”.

There is a passage in Brian O’Driscoll’s autobiography, ‘The Test’, that captures the essence of Sexton’s professional persona.

O’Driscoll suggests, “Seventy-five per cent of the time, Johnny Sexton reckons he’s right. He says that when it comes to the rest, he’ll argue that he’s right. A collector’s item is a full apology, total acceptance that he got something wrong. He says it’s good to argue. And I say, yeah, but shouting matches don’t do anybody any good.

“There’s a bit of Roy Keane about him – world-class vision and a mentality that is stubborn and utterly uncompromising in pursuit of excellence and trophies. He’s built differently. He’s a perfectionist and a deep thinker, encyclopaedic in his knowledge. He doesn’t just know his own role, he knows everyone else’s too.

“The scale of his desire is one of his stand-out qualities: one of the things that makes him great and – sometimes – volatile. It’s not in his personality to concede anything to anybody.”

The Keane analogy is popular, but to a point, maybe a little overplayed too. For sure, Keane the player seemed to bristle with much the same restlessness and impatience that so palpably fuel Sexton in battle now. But the Corkman’s football punditry also carries an almost performative anger that it is impossible to reconcile with any part of the Dubliner’s personality.

Off the field, Sexton is resolutely low-key, articulate and engaging with the media, but never purposefully melodramatic.

By pushing himself so unrelentingly, he makes those around him better. Sexton consistently raises the temperature. He sets a dressing-room constitution.

It’s hardly a coincidence that – as a Racing 92 player in 2015 – he was the last Irish player to get selected for international duty while contracted abroad. Joe Schmidt’s rationale for defying that preclusive Union rule at the time was unequivocal.

“I needed him!” he declared emphatically.

And needing Sexton remains a core narrative of the Irish rugby story today.

Despite winning four European Cups, three Six Nations (including a Grand Slam), recording three victories over New Zealand and travelling on two Lions tours, pretty much nobody in the Irish game is more driven than the man now about to make it cap number 102 against Wales at Aviva Stadium.

Sexton himself believes that his inner steel might be inherited from the plain strictures of life in a Kerry boarding school experienced by his father, Jerry. Those strictures informed a candid parenting style that Jonathan suspects maybe armed him with resilience.

Jerry didn’t dance around issues with his four children. He chose to meet them brusquely and head-on, just as his best-known son does on the rugby field.

“I can be a bit hot-headed at times,” Sexton acknowledged in his 2013 book, ‘Becoming a Lion’. “Rugby’s more than a job to me, it’s an obsession. So I demand high standards from myself and those around me. If I feel those standards aren’t being met, I’ll have a go at someone.

“It’s the way I’ve always been. If things are going well, I’m positive. If they’re not, I’m bound to bark. It’s something that I’m conscious of trying to control, but it’s hard. It’s in there. And I’d rather be the way I am and try to control it than be laid back and too cool for school.

“I don’t care if you’re 19 or 34. If you can’t handle a fellow professional having a go at you in training, how are you going to be able to handle the pressure of 80,000 people having a go at you when something goes wrong on the big day?”

Wales, no doubt, come with specific plans for Sexton now and he won’t need to guess their likely tenor. But even in the autumn of this celebrated career, few seem more comfortable in the push and pull of great rugby days.

It is the way with greatness.

