Four European Cups, three Six Nations, a Grand Slam and two Lions tours: How Johnny Sexton still has drive to survive as he closes in on his 37th birthday

Despite winning four European Cups, three Six Nations – including a Grand Slam – recording three victories over New Zealand and travelling on two Lions tours, pretty much nobody in the Irish game is more forceful than the man now about to make it cap number 102

Vincent Hogan

HE can hear the footsteps, how could they escape him? Jonathan Sexton is closing in on his 37th birthday. For many, that simple fact obscures the enduring courage and authority of his play. Some even questioned the IRFU’s wisdom in extending his central contract for a year rather than challenging him to work off an incentivised package at Leinster.

Sexton’s age supplants everything, you see; he is old in rugby terms, and in sport, age reduces a man to cliché.

