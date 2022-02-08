| 11.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Form and not reputation is driving new era for Farrell

Cian Tracey

Ireland's Robbie Henshaw. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ireland's Robbie Henshaw. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ireland's Robbie Henshaw. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ireland's Robbie Henshaw. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

It seems mad that Ireland could arrive at a situation whereby two of their best players cannot get into the team for one of the biggest games of the season, yet here we are.

Ordinarily, the clamour for the fit-again Robbie Henshaw and Iain Henderson to be restored to the starting XV, would have grown much louder by now, but there seems to be a large degree of acceptance that the influential Lions pair will likely have to make do with a place on the bench for Saturday’s showdown in Paris.

Most Watched

Privacy