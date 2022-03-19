‘For the first time we’re cheering on England tonight’ – Johnny Sexton hoping Ireland add Six Nations title to Triple Crown win

The Ireland team celebrate with the Triple Crown trophy after the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Scotland at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Jonathan Sexton said that he will be cheering England on for the first time in his life after Ireland’s Triple Crown-clinching bonus-point win against Scotland increased the pressure on championship-chasing France.

And he defiantly insisted Ireland can keep getting better despite seeing himself and his coach written off a year ago when the side were struggling to adapt their game under Andy Farrell.

“We’re absolutely delighted, we’re so happy for everyone today, it was incredible atmosphere from start to finish and it got us over the line for what may be an important point in this championship,” he said.

“We’re happy enough with the performance, it’s not perfect by any means. We did some things very well, but not as well as we would have wanted in a final.

“We were searching for that X factor performance. We did just enough. We did what exactly what we wanted.

“We got five points which puts pressure on France and for the first time we’re cheering on England tonight.”

Sexton is convinced that Ireland are capable of hitting even higher levels of performance as a daunting summer tour to New Zealand beckons.

“I think so,” said Sexton, who won only the second Triple Crown of his career. “That’s the most important thing, we keep going forward, from day one under Andy Farrell we’ve been getting better and better.

“Last year, Andy Farrell was getting written off, I was getting written off, we were getting written off. We know you’re not always that far from being slated!”

Converted tries from Dan Sheehan and Cian Healy gave Ireland a measure of control but a retort from Pierre Schoeman before half-time gave home fans the jitters.

Read More

Ireland were the superior side but sloppy, eventually completing their haul through Josh van der Flier and Conor Murray’s last minute effort.

Sheehan hailed Ireland’s Triple Crown heroes after his storming display led the side to their 12th Triple Crown, and first at home since 2004, after a 26-5 victory against Scotland.

“The Triple Crown is hugely special for the Irish people,” said Sheehan, who has enjoyed a superb championship after benefitting from the injury to Leinster colleague Ronan Kelleher.

“It’s something we hadn’t had for a long while here at home and it’s great to have it back.”

Sheehan scored his second championship try as Ireland withstood a blistering early start from the lively Scots and, though the performance was scrappy, they still compiled a second successive bonus point win in seven days.

And it capped a superb display from Sheehan, whose stunning intervention in Paris ensured that Ireland’s haul of five bonus points in this keeps them in contention for a championship title, as they await the result of France’s tie with England.

“It’s great when the pack and backs are putting you on the front foot,” said the hooker.

“It’s easy then and the whole team has worked well over the eight weeks of the Six Nations. There’s plenty more in us and to get to where we have with the performances, hopefully something more special to come.”



