'For me, he will end up slotting in at 15' - Gordon D'arcy tips Leinster's Hugo Keenan for Ireland role

Hugo Keenan has been named in Andy Farrell's Ireland squad for the rescheduled Six Nations game. Photo by Daniele Resini/Sportsfile

GORDON D’Arcy has expressed his fears about the shrinking selection options in Ireland’s back three ranks as Andy Farrell’s squad prepare to meet up this week ahead of their audacious tilt at a Six Nations title later this month.

And although Jacob Stockdale might be asked to continue his occupation of the 15 jersey at international level, D’Arcy says that the lack of players in Stockdale’s normal position of left-wing might open the door for Hugo Keenan to fill in.

Farrell’s side need two handsome wins at home to Italy and in Paris against France to have a chance of pipping an English side enduring crippling injury problems of their own as European rugby prepares to resume its international competition.

It seems likely that Leinster newcomer Keenan will come into the mix at full-back after Jordan Larmour’s weekend injury scratched him for the remainder of the campaign, although Dave Kearney and Mike Haley are options, too.

"I feel so sorry for Jordan," said D’Arcy, as Rugby Players Ireland today announced that he will join a host of iconic Irish rugby heroes in their Hall of Fame.

"It shows how brutal sport is. He was on such a meteoric path 12 or 18 months ago and since lockdown came back it’s been a complete battle for him. This is the worst possible outcome.

"It could be a good thing in the long-term, he gets to escape second-season syndrome. And he will be able to come back with a bang.

"We’re very short in the back three, there are not many cards to choose from in the deck. Shane Daly hasn’t played a huge amount of football but then he got injured. Jacob Stockdale has been flitting between 15 and 11. Keith Earls is injured.

"Andrew Conway is nailed on at 14 but it’s about where you play Jacob Stockdale and then fitting in players around him. Is there an out and out 11? There is but it’s Jacob Stockdale!

"The guys in Connacht are too inexperienced. Mike Haley could be an option at 15, and then at Leinster Dave Kearney is only coming back to fitness. So you’re probably looking at Hugo Keenan, Stockdale and Conway.

"I’d pick Stockdale at 15 if you had an automatic pick at 11 but we don’t at the moment. He adds different dimensions in that he reminds you nostalgically of Rob Kearney in that he’s good in the air and has a thumping left foot.

"And then he has that sprinkle of Stockdale magic as well. But for me, Hugo Keenan will end up slotting in at 15."

D’Arcy joins former teammates from the 2009 Grand Slam-winning campaign in the Rugby Players Ireland Hall of Fame such as John Hayes (2012), David Wallace (2015) and Ronan O’Gara (2016), while his longstanding centre partner Brian O’Driscoll (2018) also counts among an illustrious list.

D’Arcy’s magnificent career will be celebrated at the Zurich Irish Rugby Players Rugby Awards which will be broadcast on Virgin Media Two at 7:30pm this Saturday.

Leinster Rugby’s most-capped player, D’Arcy initially burst onto the Irish rugby scene as a student at Clongowes Wood College.

Having declined Warren Gatland’s invitation to link up with Ireland in favour of sitting his Leaving Certificate in 1998, D’Arcy made his senior rugby bow for Leinster against Llannelli that following September.

Over the course of 17 years in blue, D’Arcy played 261 times for his province, amassing three Heineken Cups, a Challenge Cup and four league titles.

An Irish international at 19 having made his debut at the 1999 Rugby World Cup, it would be a further four years before he finally established himself on the international stage with a star turn in the Triple Crown triumph of 2004 – a seminal moment in Irish rugby history.

D’Arcy would go on to play for his country on 82 occasions, often overcoming increased competition and injury in that time, most notably returning to the fold following a double arm fracture to help Ireland achieve Grand Slam success in 2009.

The IRUPA (now Rugby Players Ireland) Players’ Player of the Year in 2004 and 2007, his longevity and resilience was further proved by his role in Ireland’s Six Nations triumph of 2014 as the Joe Schmidt era took hold. When D’Arcy retired the following year, he did so as Ireland’s longest-serving player.

Additionally, D’Arcy also toured with the British & Irish Lions to New Zealand in 2005 and South Africa in 2009, when he joined as a late replacement.

"Setting out on my professional rugby journey in 1998, I could never have imagined how my career would play out.

"As an excited international debutant at Lansdowne Road during the ‘99 RWC, to saying farewell at the RDS five years ago, I am proud of the good days, as well as bad, which all helped to shape the person I am today.

"I feel privileged to have seen the game in Ireland grow first-hand during my career. When I first set out, the amateur game was still winding down, and when I retired Irish rugby’s stature in world rugby was firmly secure.

"It was a pleasure to play my part alongside many great people with whom I now share treasured memories. I am incredibly honoured by this acknowledgement and wish to pay tribute to those who helped me to achieve my dreams."

Simon Keogh, CEO at Rugby Players Ireland, stated that D’Arcy blazed a trail for Irish rugby.

"When Gordon first burst onto the scene, it wasn’t like anything we had seen before. I believe that it is no coincidence that the fortunes of Irish rugby changed with Gordon at the heart of the action.

"Furthermore, the manner in which he changed his game to meet the needs of both Leinster and Ireland is often overlooked. Gordon used some of his keys strengths for the benefit of the team and was ultimately rewarded with one of the most distinguished careers in Irish sport."

Online Editors