Five things we learned from Ireland's nerve-shredding win over Scotland

Tadhg Beirne of Ireland is congratulated by his team-mates, including Jonathan Sexton, 10, after scoring his side's second try at BT Murrayfield Stadium. Photo by Paul Devlin/Sportsfile

1. Where would we be without the brilliant Johnny Sexton?

Yes, Johnny is nearer the end of his career than the beginning of it. But he is still the main man, the leader and how we replace Johnny is a matter that should be exercising everyone of importance in Irish rugby. Sexton has missed one kick for points in this Six Nations – and that was the one that hit the post against Scotland.

Expand Close Ireland's line-out has improved immeasurably since Paul O'Connell has come onto Andy Farrell's coaching ticket. Photo by Paul Devlin/Sportsfile / Facebook

Ireland's line-out has improved immeasurably since Paul O'Connell has come onto Andy Farrell's coaching ticket. Photo by Paul Devlin/Sportsfile

2. Either Scotland’s line-out is rubbish – or Paul O’Connell is a genius coach

Ireland’s line-out did a right number on their opposition in Edinburgh, winning all but one of Ireland’s own throws and pilfering Scotland’s possession almost at will.

Given that Scotland’s line-out was good in their first two Six Nations matches, we have to give O’Connell plenty of kudos. He has made a huge impact on this set-piece, which is the best drilled part of the Ireland team in 2021.

Expand Close Ireland head coach Andy Farrell before the match REUTERS/Russell Cheyne / Facebook

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell before the match REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

3. Andy Farrell needs to be present for any Ireland tour this summer

If Ireland’s summer Tour to the South Pacific goes ahead, the IRFU must tell Head Coach Andy Farrell that he belongs with the Irish team, not working on the Lions Tour to South Africa. Ireland were so disjointed at times in Murrayfield that there is loads of work for Farrell, with some new players to replace the Lions contingent, to do in Fiji, Samoa and Tonga.

Expand Close Keith Earls of Ireland competes for the ball with (L - R) Chris Harris and Stuart Hogg of Scotland leading to the first try scored by Robbie Henshaw (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) / Facebook

Keith Earls of Ireland competes for the ball with (L - R) Chris Harris and Stuart Hogg of Scotland leading to the first try scored by Robbie Henshaw (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

4. The performance gap between Leinster blue and Ireland green has to shrink

How can an Irish back-line, Keith Earls excepted, that looks so good in Leinster blue be so poor as they were in the first half here? Kicks blocked down, kicks not finding touch, hesitancy on the ball, bumping into each other off the ball. Just as bringing in Paul O’Connell has improved Ireland’s forward play, so it is surely now time to involve either Ronan O’Gara or Stuart Lancaster in bringing a bit of fluency to Ireland’s back division.

Expand Close Tadhg Beirne of Ireland scores Ireland's second try at BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland. Photo by Paul Devlin/Sportsfile / Facebook

Tadhg Beirne of Ireland scores Ireland's second try at BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland. Photo by Paul Devlin/Sportsfile

5.Tadhg Beirne has nailed his Lions spot

Before this match, Tadhg Beirne wasn’t sure of his Lions place – he is now. The Munster man was immense again against the Scots, to back up three five previous strong performances in this tournament. Lions coach Warren Gatland was at the game and the fact that Beirne can play at 4,5,6 or 8 in the pack must stand to him for selection as Gatland looks for versatile players for the tour.

Online Editors