Five things we learned from Ireland's big win over Italy

Keith Earls runs in to score his Ireland's sixth try during the Six Nations win over Italy at Stadio Olimpico, Rome. Photo: Marco Iacobucci/PA Wire

Andy Farrell will take many positives from the Six Nations victory over Italy. Here's five places to start...

1 Ireland hit the right notes

Tempo is a phrase from music, but Ireland hit the right notes in Rome. Straight from the off, the Boys in Green were moving quicker, looking, sniping, sniffing chances to move, doing everything a step faster than they had against Wales and France. Maybe it was the different level of opposition, but there was a clear intent to attack from Ireland here and they played like a team with hunger. Ireland would have stewed over the French loss for the last fortnight and it showed at times.

Italy's Jacopo Trulla and Marco Riccioni in action with Ireland's Jamison Gibson-Park

Italy's Jacopo Trulla and Marco Riccioni in action with Ireland's Jamison Gibson-Park

2 Gibson-Spark

Jamison Gibson-Park brings a speed to Ireland’s play that Conor Murray doesn’t. Is he a better field-general at scrum-half than Murray? Probably not. But Gibson-Park is the man you want if we are going to play the game at pace and with ball in hand. And there was a little cameo of the long-term future for Ireland in the position as Craig Casey made his debut and looked lively.

3 Don't get too carried away

Italy are a mess and we should not get carried away by this win. That was the Italians’ 30th consecutive loss in the Six Nations. Every time they seem to improve, having played well against England last time out, they run into a team with so much to prove - and that was Ireland here – and get hammered. Ireland played very well, but Italy gave away far too many penalties and missed too many tackles to be competitive in Test rugby.

4 Future's bright

Paul O’Connell is really bringing a crispness to Ireland’s line-out play. Again, you have got to temper it with the knowledge that it was Italy, but Ireland looked good here, two daft penalties for blocking aside. Of course it helps that James Ryan was back, and just like at scrum-half, we saw a sign of the future in second-row Ryan Baird on his first appearance. This lad could be something else in the years to come.

Ireland's Will Connors runs in to score his sides third try during the Guinness Six Nations match at Stadio Olimpico, Rome. Picture date: Saturday February 27, 2021.

Ireland's Will Connors runs in to score his sides third try during the Guinness Six Nations match at Stadio Olimpico, Rome. Picture date: Saturday February 27, 2021.

5 Brilliant Will

Flanker Will Connors was excellent in Rome. I’d have given him Man of the Match just ahead of Tadhg Beirne as Connors made tackles that stuck. Nobody fell off a Will Connors tackle, when he went low and brought them down, they went down and didn’t come back up. He surely did enough against the Italians to earn the start against Scotland and England and we will see how he copes then. I’ve a feeling he will cope just fine.

Online Editors