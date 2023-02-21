Fit-again Dan Sheehan ‘good to go’ for Ireland’s Six Nations clash with Italy

Dan Sheehan has declared himself fully fit and ‘good to go’ for Ireland’s Six Nations clash in Rome on Saturday.

The in-form hooker missed Ireland’s recent win over France due to a hamstring injury, but Sheehan has recovered and is in line to return against Italy this weekend.

The news will come as a welcome boost to Andy Farrell, particularly in light of Rob Herring continuing to go through the return-to-play protocols following a high tackle from France prop Uini Atonio.

Sheehan is expected to come straight back into the match-day squad, as Farrell weighs up starting him or his Leinster team-mate Rónan Kelleher.

“Yeah, I should be all good,” Sheehan said following this morning’s training session at the IRFU’s high performance centre.

“I trained fully last week and then also yesterday and this morning. The body is back to 100 per cent so, good to go this weekend I think. Exciting challenge ahead.

“Just towards the end of the week things didn’t go right. (It was) Probably the first time I had to face an injury since I made my Leinster debut. I think it was the first game I’ve missed or not been available.

“So, that was a bit of a challenge to get over. But it showed we have a lot of squad depth and we have a lot of competition for places. One person misses out and two lads are well capable of filling it.

“To miss a game of that standard is huge, but to get back this quickly, I'm pretty happy with how I've dealt with it personally. To flow back into the squad, I'm happy and we have another chance this week.”

Sheehan hailed the depth at hooker, as what had been looked at as a problem position when Rory Best retired, has now become a position of strength, with uncapped Ulster hooker Tom Stewart also earning his first call-up recently to add to the competition for places.

“On a personal level it is tough missing those games but I think the squad depth we’ve shown – it is important over the next year or so the squad depth is at the front of our minds,” Sheehan said.

“So it’s maybe a positive to take from it.

“I think a few years ago there wasn't as much depth at hooker, and now there's a good few lads, young lads coming through, of world class standard.

“It's probably the best, people might get comfortable if they don't have someone pushing behind, and there's certainly people pushing in behind. It drives standards and makes sure we keep it competitive.”

Sheehan has been outstanding since he broke into the Ireland team on the back of Kelleher’s injury-hit season last year.

The 24-year-old’s set-piece work has been strong, while so too has his try-scoring prowess. Not that he is too hung up on that.

“I don’t see myself as a try-scoring hooker,” Sheehan insisted.

“I don’t think it’s something you can focus on, as being a try-scoring hooker. I think I’m comfortable in the wider channels. I enjoy running with the ball. I feel my skill set is good, but I don’t think you can focus on being a try-scorer.

“Those opportunities will come when you play the shape and you stick to your process. If you go outside trying to look for tries, you just get in the way. It sort of goes against the team.

“I think maybe the way our teams are attacking at the moment, we (hookers) end up just flopping over at the back (of mauls). We don’t do a whole lot!

“Then there’s the odd try we might get somewhere else. The hype of try (scoring) records, it’s purely out of luck, almost that we’ve (hookers) been the ones that flop over at the end.”

As for this weekend’s challenge against an improving Italy side, Sheehan added:

“I think if you watch their two last games, they’ve played some seriously good attacking rugby. Some dangerous individuals, but they’re also playing some nice shape.

“I think our focus is on making sure we stick to our systems. I think sometimes maybe you can be tempted into try to solve problems yourself, but they’re definitely a threat in the wider channels as well.

"We’ll be focused on making sure we stick to our processes and don’t take the foot off the gas from the first two performances.”