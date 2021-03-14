Finn Russell at the heart of a battle involving two head coaches still learning their trade

Early February 2000: ‘Finn Russell breaks his silence following Gregor Townsend bust-up.’ January 2021: ‘Falling out with Gregor Townsend was the best thing that could have happened to me.’

A fair bit of distance between the two points, but there was a handy resolution: shift onto that familiar track where the media take a story and blow it with so much air it flies clean out of control. Right.

The breakdown last season between Scotland’s gifted playmaker Finn Russell and coach Gregor Townsend was real. Its timing was especially cruel: on the eve of the 2020 Six Nations. It was the equivalent of being told at the departure gate your passport was out of date. Worse again, the chances of a speedy renewal were unclear. Would you believe it, Ireland were first up on the fixture list.

Rugby traffic slowed down to rubber-neck with Scotland’s star player getting turfed from the squad by the head coach. They were having a camp in Edinburgh before flying off to Spain for a few days, for more of the same, to round off Championship preparations. Russell had joined the Edinburgh leg late because of commitments in the Top 14 with his club, Racing. By the time he got to the team hotel he reckoned he was entitled to a few pints. The lads had had their swill the night before, with Townsend in France. Testimony differed on the exact sequence of events thereafter, the precise number of pints, but long story short Townsend drew a line in the sand over Russell’s refusal to comply with team protocols around drink. Farewell Finn, hello a lengthy series of press conferences asking when Finn was going to be back on deck.

Consider the impact of that. Russell is box office, if a little unorthodox. This was Scotland’s first time on horseback since stumbling into fences in the World Cup in Japan. If Townsend had been under pressure before that tournament, after yet another poor Six Nations, it went up a few degrees for the Championship in 2020. Interestingly they had lost to Ireland in the World Cup pool phase in Yokohama, but had beaten us out of the traps in concluding that control freakery was an issue in team preparation.

Townsend was supposed to loosen the reins well before they left for Japan. He struggled. The senior lads for example would want to shape a particular session. Crack on Gregor would say — but what have you planned? They’d tell him. He’d suggest tweaks here and there. They would retreat, muttering and shaking their heads.

Townsend’s response would leave both parties feeling they had no control.After the World Cup Townsend had no choice but to listen more, and prescribe less. This is very hard to do if your job depends on the outcome. Whatever, seemingly Townsend was making a decent fist of just that. The irony was that as he was reining himself in, and making more space for those around him, the Pints for Finn campaign should blindside him.

But by the time it kicked off how had Townsend come around to the notion of wearing a different suit of clothes? We don’t know for sure if he accepted the previous outfit needed freshening up or if someone handed him the gear and told him to get it on, quick-time. Does it matter?

We understand Townsend initially may have turned a deaf ear to the idea of a scrum coach to supplement frustrated forwards coach Danny Wilson — now chief buck cat at Glasgow — but subsequently the door was opened to Pieter de Villiers and Steve Tandy to look after the scrum and defence respectively. Scotland have been much the better for it. And while Townsend’s man-management skills have gotten a bit of a bashing, it’s worth noting that Finn Russell is back driving the bus for the coach with whom, a year ago, he couldn’t agree a route.

You can only conclude Scotland are stronger for what didn’t kill them. They survived the crisis and were making a convincing argument about their credibility in this Championship when Zander Fagerson got his bearings wrong against Wales. Up until he got that red card you would have rung your local Credit Union for the readies to put on Scotland winning with room to spare against a Welsh side who appeared clueless. So instead of two wins from two starts they are at break even, and without the same Zander Fagerson for this afternoon’s clash.

Consider where Ireland are by comparison. After the World Cup they had much in common with Scotland vis a vis head coaches who needed to change how they were running the show. Except that in Ireland’s case this was concluded officially in the World Cup review with Joe Schmidt already having cleared his desk. So if there was one thing his successor was going to do, if there was one flashing neon sign in his direct eyeline, it was to dial down the rules and regulations. That’s where it started to get confusing.

We have pointed out here more than once that Andy Farrell’s lack of preparation for the top job was unfathomable given the long lead-in — he was told more than six months out the gig was his. He lost valuable time in getting the right people around him. He went too far from the Schmidt structure too soon. He slotted people into roles for which they had no expertise. As an exercise in putting together a high performance machine it was more than clunky. It was painful.

Loyalty is the most valuable card in Farrell’s deck. His senior players are at the top of this tree: captain Johnny Sexton — on 11 from 11 off the tee in this campaign — his partner Conor Murray, loosehead Cian Healy, back rower Peter O’Mahony. If O’Mahony wasn’t still on the naughty step he would be involved this afternoon alongside the other three. None of them are at the peak of their powers, but all of them have a future with Ireland as per their contracts. Form is not a key criterion.

It’s questionable whether Healy’s form is better than Dave Kilcoyne’s but it’s likely Farrell doesn’t think Scotland, minus Zander Ferguson, will be able to make any capital from that. There is no debate for the coach when it comes to his captain — if he’s available he starts — and Farrell goes with seniority again on the wing: Keith Earls ahead of Jordan Larmour. The only speed bump on this journey is restoring Murray as far as the bench instead of back into the starting side.

Farrell will feel safer just for having someone of Murray’s experience at close hand, rather than Craig Casey who is dropped from the match day 23. Murray will be useful if the coach’s need is to steady the ship when in sight of land. Less so if he needs someone to go at a good clip to get there. Rather the most contentious selection is the return of Rob Herring for Rónan Kelleher. It’s simple enough: statistically Ireland’s lineout trails only to Scotland’s in this campaign, and the prospect of a couple of crooked throws in what should be a very tight game is unnerving. Herring doesn’t have Kelleher’s dynamism around the field but the trade-off — a more consistent thrower — is attractive. Decision made.

The noises coming from Scotland are mixed. Seemingly there is lots of frustration with the way Fagerson was banned, with the unasked for week off because of Fabien Galthié making up the Covid protocol as he went along. Equally there is not much confidence this edge will manifest itself in victory in a fixture that has become bizarrely lopsided. With Ireland and Scotland it’s not swings and rouandabouts — it’s your turn followed by ours. That is not to say they are equal turns.

So between 1988 and 2000 Ireland couldn’t buy a win. From 2002 to now the Scots have won just twice in this Championship fixture. The SRU website managed to spin this into Scotland wining two of their last four home Six Nations games against Ireland. Ok lads.

When we asked a Scottish colleague last week to rate his country’s chances this afternoon he sent us an image of Dad’s Army’s Private James Frazer, as played by John Laurie. His catchphrase was: “We’re doomed!”

Certainly their bench doesn’t have ‘guaranteed rescue’ written all over it. And their starting midfield looks poorer for the absence of Cameron Redpath. Put him in the same unit as Finn Russell and you have the sort of creativity that brings people to watch rugby. In the unlikely event of Scotland winning then Russell will be doing more than his fair share, for they don’t have enough quality to do it with him scoring only 5/6 out of 10. He has to be beaming, in the zone, turning everything he touches to gold. Rest assured Gregor Townsend would be the first man to worship at his altar. In which case the coach would consider every moment of last year’s crisis to be time well spent.

Andy Farrell has yet to open that book.