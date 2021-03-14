| 4.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Finn Russell at the heart of a battle involving two head coaches still learning their trade

Brendan Fanning

Scottish box office attraction, Finn Russell, is at the heart of a battle involving two head coaches who are still learning the lessons of how their show was being run

Loyalty is the most valuable card in Andy Farrell&rsquo;s deck. His senior players are at the top of this tree. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Loyalty is the most valuable card in Andy Farrell&rsquo;s deck. His senior players are at the top of this tree. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Loyalty is the most valuable card in Andy Farrell’s deck. His senior players are at the top of this tree. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Loyalty is the most valuable card in Andy Farrell’s deck. His senior players are at the top of this tree. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Early February 2000: ‘Finn Russell breaks his silence following Gregor Townsend bust-up.’ January 2021: ‘Falling out with Gregor Townsend was the best thing that could have happened to me.’

A fair bit of distance between the two points, but there was a handy resolution: shift onto that familiar track where the media take a story and blow it with so much air it flies clean out of control. Right.

The breakdown last season between Scotland’s gifted playmaker Finn Russell and coach Gregor Townsend was real. Its timing was especially cruel: on the eve of the 2020 Six Nations. It was the equivalent of being told at the departure gate your passport was out of date. Worse again, the chances of a speedy renewal were unclear. Would you believe it, Ireland were first up on the fixture list.

Most Watched

Privacy