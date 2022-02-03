Fights, controversies and presidential insults: 10 shocking moments from the Six Nations

2021 – France deny Welsh another Slam

An astonishing climax to a breath-taking encounter saw Brice Dulin cross for an 82nd-minute try to deny Wales yet another Grand Slam; yes, they would ultimately win the title, but the pre-tournament outsiders were devastated after this thrill-a-minute contest.

The first half contained enough excitement for an entire match, the sides sharing four tries to be deadlocked 17-17 at the break. But the best – and worst – was still to come.

Paul Willemse stuck his finger in the eye of Wales prop Wyn Jones during a brutal ruck clearout, but a ten-point lead for the visitors was handicapped by two binnings for Taulupe Faletau and Liam Williams, which left them a man down for the pulsating finale.

Charles Ollivon hauled his side back into the contest before Dulin’s late dramatics ensured there would be no fairytale ending to accompany an unheralded championship success.

2014 – Paris punch-ups

France’s rudimentary success against Italy continued their quest for a title charge, but they would soon be denied by Joe Schmidt’s successful maiden voyage as Ireland coach on the final day.

This match was largely forgettable, despite a late consolation try from Tommaso Iannone, but the scrum flare-up which prompted a championship rarity – a double dismissal – provided the flashpoint.

Italy replacement prop Michele Rizzo aimed a Glasgow kiss at his French counterpart Rabah Slimani, who was suitably miffed enough to respond with a similar gesture.

That wasn’t all as the feisty Rizzo – without any of the subtlety of Dustin Hoffman’s eponymous Ratso – landed a couple of upper-cuts in Slimani’s direction.

Touch judge Craig Joubert adjudicated on the rumble and both men were dispatched to an early shower, the first time two players had seen red in the championship match since French duo Gregoire Lascube and Vincent Moscato in the infamous France versus England clash in 1992.

France actually finished the match with 13 men, replacement lock Sebastien Vahaamahina sin-binned a few minutes earlier for kicking the ball away.

2005 – O’Connell street fighting man

Ireland’s rivalry with Wales has always been intense but it magnified this century, Warren Gatland’s posting as Welsh coach and the intra-club rivalry ensuring they were always explosive contests.

Years before the URC came into being, Paul O’Connell and Welsh lock Robert Sidoli brought some UFC into the rugby arena; few doubted O’Connell emerged with the verdict; a subsequent citing and two-week ban confirmed it.

Paul O'Connell vs Robert Sidoli Rugby MMA Fight👊 Paul O'Connell vs Robert Sidoli Rugby MMA Fight👊 Posted by Rugby Hits on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

It had seemed all so innocent to begin with, the pair emerging from a maul in joyful embrace; but instead of releasing his man gently to the dancefloor, the Limerick man began his own version of the swing. Mostly with his arms.

“It was more Greco-Roman wrestling than heavyweight championship boxing,” muttered Eddie Butler. “Something and nothing,” mused Brian Moore. O’Connell gave it everything.

2003 – President carpeted

Ireland matches with England are renowned for their mud-slinging on and off the field – whether in dust-ups during play or verbal volleys off it. Few expect the mud to be splattered all over a female head of state’s shiny shoes.

Carpetgate is the stuff of history now, the day when England’s remorseless quest for a Grand Slam bullied Ireland into submission, all preceded by the intimidating pre-match preamble when captain Martin Johnson initiated a diplomatic flare-up by simply turning the wrong way as he emerged from the tunnel.

Pleasantly surprised by the view, our man stood his ground. “Nobody is to move and if they move, I’ll kill them.”

Refusing to budge, Mary McAleese was forced to retrace her steps in the muddy turf to indulge the pre-match pomposity of handshakes and such. The team she met would end up spending the day going the wrong way in the mud, too.

2007 – Time’s up! Wales v Italy

Italian championship victories are so rare that when they do happen, they offer a timely fillip to the Azzurri. For Wales, this was an untimely blip. In the Valleys, with their usual dollop of understatement, they still refer to this as one of the worst refereeing calls in the history of, well, the world.

Three points down before the last play, English whistler Chris White indicated to James Hook and captain Gareth Thomas that a lineout was assured should the out-half kick to touch; a penalty would have tied the game but under-pressure Wales needed the victory.

In those days, the rules did not allow for the team in possession to keep playing from a lineout when the clock struck 80 minutes.

“That’s time,” exclaimed TMO Geoff Warren and, much to Wales’ obvious chagrin, White’s peremptory final whistle when the ball sailed into stands launched pandemonium.

Thomas demanded explanation immediately, and in the referee’s room, and received none before the recalcitrant White approached the captain at the post-match function to apologise privately. The next day, he did so publicly.

2011 – New balls please: Wales v Ireland

Wales have had some favourable officiating help in the championship, too. Ireland, who had clinched their first modern-day Grand Slam in Cardiff two years before, were on a seven-game winning streak in the Principality and on course for an eighth.

Narrowly leading late on, though under pressure, a Jonathan Sexton hoike to touch prompted Matthew Rees to scramble up the touchline, right in front of the press box, in order to launch a quick throw.

He did so, but not with the ball which had left O’Gara’s boot, but with one furnished by a ball boy; he fired it to Mike Phillips, who sprinted beyond the baffled Irish to score the winner.

Laws decree that a quick lineout throw can only be effected with the same ball, once it has not been touched by anyone else.

Jonathan Kaplan was unmoved by protests; today, the try would almost certainly be ruled out after about a ten-minute discussion via the TMO.

Rees said he didn’t know it was a different ball; touch judge Peter Allan confirmed that it was.

We saw Allan in Cardiff airport, a bit bleary-eyed (us, not him); he was buried in a newspaper, probably not the sports pages, so we politely declined to ask about his balls (up).

2012 – Paris on ice: Ireland v France

All week we had monitored the temperatures in France rather than the temperature of Declan Kidney’s Irish team. All week it seemed certain that at 9pm local time on Saturday night, the Stade De France would inevitably be frozen at kick-off. All week officials blithely continued as if the weather Gods could be defied, if only because the other competing deity – TV – demanded greater obeisance. TV did offer an early kick-off time, but they were rejected.

Sure enough, after enduring a leisurely spring afternoon gadding about the town, the pitch was rock solid by kick-off and sport, aside from figure skating perhaps, was an impossibility.

Referee Dave Pearson only made the call ten minutes before kick-off, angering a crowd who were sitting in temperatures of -5C, with a wind chill of -11C, especially as most of their friends sitting at home knew before they did.

Rugby’s assumption of smugness, so often paraded narcissistically in the face of uglier cousins of the round-ball variety, was left hopelessly exposed by the shambolic events that unfolded in the Stade de France.

Irish hacks without points to write about decamped to sink pints instead, only to realise with hungover horror the next morning that the public would be demanding much more copy on a match that didn’t take place compared to if it had.

2017 – 100 minutes and counting: France v Wales

If the Welsh had been fuming at too little time played when they had lost to Italy a decade earlier, on this occasion they were furious because there had been too much.

Almost 20 minutes worth, on this occasion, as some skulduggery involving recently introduced concussion laws to allow for head injury replacements gave everyone a headache.

France’s doctor claimed that their prop, Uini Atonio, was suffering from a suspected concussion – or a sore back, he was understandably a little confused at the time – so he was taken off for a HIA and replaced by Rabah Slimani, their best scrummager, in the closing minutes.

Then Welsh tighthead Samson Lee was sin-binned after duelling with the wily Slimani, making his second appearance within these pages.

“Slimani was warming up prior to him going back on,” fumed stand-in Welsh coach Rob Howley, who also claimed George North was bitten during the game.

“One of the coaches had a word with their doctor, and within a minute of that, their tighthead went off. The evidence suggests that it’s not in the integrity of our game.”

A series of scrums, seemingly lasting days, eventually led to Damien Chouly barging his way over as the clock passed 100 minutes.

“If the injury is not life-threatening, we want to celebrate,” said French coach Guy Noves with a dollop of alacrity.

An investigation cleared the French of any wrongdoing. Bien sur!

2018 – Plus ca change as France’s heads in (and out of) the game queried

A year later and another ding dong tussle over concussion rules with the French once more in the spotlight against Grand Slam chasing Ireland.

Out-half Matthieu Jalibert and scrum-half Antoine Dupont appeared to suffer leg injuries, but under the insistence of the French doctor, left the field for HIAs that, under new concussion rules, allowed the pair to return rather than being required to be replaced permanently.

However, TV replays clearly showed Dupont sustain a knee injury, but the French doctor told referee Nigel Owens that he was going off for a HIA, thus allowing Maxime Machenaud – already replaced in the 66th minute – to return to the field.

Irish captain Jonathan Sexton, moments before he would send Ireland spinning towards an eventual Grand Slam, protested, but Owens deferred to the medics, as did French coach Jacques Brunel.

After being reprimanded for the Atonio farce a year earlier, Six Nations chiefs confirmed the pair were not concussed but claimed there had been no attempt to claim a competitive advantage. Mais bien sur!

2013 – Beware the Ides of March

Four years after the glorious high of a first modern-day Grand Slam, Declan Kidney’s Ireland ran out of road when falling to their only Six Nations defeat to perennial minnows Italy.

Kidney would pay with his job as Ireland slumped to fifth in the championship and this catastrophic defeat summed up the sudden decline in fortunes.

Captain Brian O’Driscoll’s first-half yellow began the rot; while he was seething in the bin, Keith Earls departed with a shoulder injury before his replacement, Luke Fitzgerald, succumbed to an ACL.

Iain Henderson had to come on, which shunted Peter O’Mahony to the wing for nearly an hour.

Andreo Lo Cicero’s valedictory tears on his farewell performance summed up a proud day for the Azzurri; Ireland were left to rue the day.

Don’t miss our 24-page Six Nations preview magazine in the Irish Independent and on Independent.ie this Saturday