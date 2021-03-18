There’s a certain symmetry to this. As the door closes on CJ Stander’s career in this country he gets selected in the shirt he wore on his Ireland debut.

On that day against Wales in 2016 he had Jamie Heaslip for company at number eight and Tommy O’Donnell at open side. It wasn’t until the game against England 13 months later that he was shifted to the middle of the back-row. Now Stander is back where he belongs.

On Andy Farrell’s list of what matters and what doesn’t, being loyal would be very high on the former. As a coach it’s his bottom line. In this case he has a clutch of senior players he relies on, and that reliance sails clean over the top of the formbook.

So the return of Peter O’Mahony to the squad against England on Saturday was the sort of banker punters in Cheltenham would love this week. Very short odds but no question it would be coming home first.

Unlike some of Farrell’s decisions, this one comes with a good cover story. O’Mahony is vastly experienced, a born leader, a senior player in this Ireland squad.

He would have been in the starting side against France, Italy and Scotland but for his illegal clean out which had such ramifications not just for the team, but the Championship itself.

Missing those games is what restricts his position now to the bench rather than the starting team. It’s a long time without a game, so Farrell will be praying he’s bringing a former Lions captain on with maybe 25 minutes left rather than 25 minutes played.

O’Mahony was tiptoeing over well-ploughed ground this week in trying to frame his contribution this Saturday. You could reduce it to this: you can’t make an omelette without breaking a few eggs. He has a point. Ruck clearance is a messy business, requiring high levels of aggression.

The mess nowadays is caused by new and exacting standards of accuracy. You can’t just whack fellas anymore. It is discouraging though to hear a player of O’Mahony’s standing sound like he’s struggling with this message.

In shifting Stander to six and starting Jack Conan at eight Farrell has mixed and matched well. It’s a pity to see Tadhg Beirne, the best number six in the Championship, shoved back in the second row, but it makes sense not to pitch Ryan Baird into the starting side to plug the gap left by James Ryan.

It makes sense also to drop James Lowe. The Kiwi is an interesting case. Leinster’s defeat by Saracens in the Champions Cup quarter-final last autumn cast a cloud over that squad, and in the case of Lowe it’s been raining on him ever since.

Chris Ashton, the former England wing, was scathing, criticism which Lowe found hard to take – Lowe's rationale was that it’s one thing for clueless commentators to throw stones but you don’t expect it from lads who know what it’s like at the coal face.

Whatever, an outgoing, happy man like Lowe needs to be enjoying himself to be effective.

The evidence from this campaign would suggest international rugby is not a laughter lounge for him. His poor defence has been highlighted consistently – he seems to clock off – but for us there was a moment of go-forward against Scotland that went sideways and into touch that holed him beneath the waterline.

It was a case of Ireland not playing the heads-up rugby they espouse. They ran the ball left off a scrum hoping for no more than a wide ruck, probably on the five-metre line, but with the likelihood of generating some momentum.

Not reading the death notice on the play was hard to understand. Lowe’s failure to change direction and cut his losses gave Sean Maitland a bonus bundle-him-into-touch moment.

So should Farrell have stuck with him? The coach has introduced almost an entire xv of new caps since replacing Joe Schmidt.

Lowe’s inclusion in that group was always a matter of waiting for the ink to dry on his eligibility papers, but it hasn’t worked out.

The loyalty gene would demand the coach stick with him, for what Farrell saw in his player before capping him is still there, but that's not how it played out. If Lowe was a more senior player it might have worked out differently.

Elsewhere, starting Dave Kilcoyne ahead of Cian Healy has the look of an excerpt from Eddie Jones’s books on starters and finishers.

Bringing Josh van der Flier in for Will Connors is not quite like for like, but when Connors picked up a knee injury in training on Wednesday it represented minimum disruption to throw Van der Flier the shirt.

It’s not a huge shift either to move Robbie Henshaw to 13 and recall Bundee Aki for the injured Garry Ringrose.

All straightforward then. It’s when you look at the injured list however from the Scotland game – Ringrose, Ryan and Connors – it contains three players in the automatic starter category.

That's a fair bit of damage in a week. Stander will be a useful man to have around in those circumstances.