Farrell still awaits defining victory with error-strewn Ireland in danger of fluffing lines every time script is cast aside

David Kelly

James Lowe of Ireland is tackled by Ali Price of Scotland during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Scotland and Ireland at BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh. Photo: Paul Devlin/Sportsfile Expand

There’s an old story told about a Scottish dressing-room when the Jocks are rousing themselves for the ensuing fray.

“Remember this lads. It’s going to be the day when the men get sorted from the boys. What’s going to happen, lads?”

“Men against the boys!” they all shout as one. At which point, the referee knocks on their door.

