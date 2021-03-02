| -0.7°C Dublin

Failure to punish French a slap in the face for everyone else

Ruaidhri O'Connor

France head coach Fabien Galthie ahead of the Guinness Six Nations match between Ireland and France at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

France head coach Fabien Galthie ahead of the Guinness Six Nations match between Ireland and France at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Most of us have felt like a mug at some stage or other of the pandemic. Abiding by the rules gets tougher when you hear about someone ‘working from home’ in Tenerife or finding creative ways to breach their 5km limit. It diminishes the sense that we’re all in this together.

So, one can only imagine how the players across the other five nations feel about the revelations that emerged from France yesterday as French Federation president Bernard Laporte confirmed that head coach Fabien Galthie had indeed left the squad’s biosecure bubble and his players had followed his lead.

The Irish players who have been putting their kids to bed over FaceTime, or the Welsh squad who had to do without Josh Adams after he was banned for two games for breaching his team’s bubble to go to his unborn child’s gender reveal party, must be shaking their heads.

