Failure to punish French a slap in the face for everyone else

France head coach Fabien Galthie ahead of the Guinness Six Nations match between Ireland and France at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Most of us have felt like a mug at some stage or other of the pandemic. Abiding by the rules gets tougher when you hear about someone ‘working from home’ in Tenerife or finding creative ways to breach their 5km limit. It diminishes the sense that we’re all in this together.

So, one can only imagine how the players across the other five nations feel about the revelations that emerged from France yesterday as French Federation president Bernard Laporte confirmed that head coach Fabien Galthie had indeed left the squad’s biosecure bubble and his players had followed his lead.

The Irish players who have been putting their kids to bed over FaceTime, or the Welsh squad who had to do without Josh Adams after he was banned for two games for breaching his team’s bubble to go to his unborn child’s gender reveal party, must be shaking their heads.

And the administrators who had to prove to the French government it was safe for Les Bleus to play against other countries who must be feeling more than a little red-faced too. The actions of the French coach and his players have made a farce of this season’s Six Nations, yet they are not going to pay the price. Read More When Fiji had an outbreak during the Autumn Nations Cup, their three affected matches were declared 28-0 wins for their opponents and everyone moved on with the show. Now, Six Nations organisers are debating when they can shoehorn France’s home match against Scotland into a crowded schedule when really they should declare the result a four-try win for the Scots and move on. Sure, it’s preferable that the tournament is decided on the pitch but there has to be some punishment for such a flagrant breach of protocols. Galthie, it has emerged, broke out of the bubble to go and watch his son play a match at Stade Francais’ Stade Jean Bouin after his team had returned from their opening fixture in Rome and before they travelled to Dublin to face Ireland. His players, meanwhile, decided they needed some waffles in Rome so left their hotel to get some. Laporte insists that neither action breached the team protocols, but by the time they’d returned from Dublin – where footage of them celebrating their win in the dressing-room certainly didn’t look particularly socially distant – their outbreak began as Galthie tested positive for the virus. At this stage, 12 players and three other members of the management have followed suit. The game against Scotland was postponed and the French minister for sport, Roxana Maracineanu, is demanding an explanation. Laporte is backing his coach and, considering recent results and the fact that France are hosting the 2023 World Cup, that is perhaps understandable. But for the Six Nations to put the €3m in television income ahead of the fact that their entire tournament has been undermined by the actions of one team is simply wrong. A 28-0 Scotland win would deny France the Grand Slam and do serious damage to their title prospects, but that is surely the price they should pay. Otherwise, there’s a message being sent that there’s one rule for them and another for everyone else.