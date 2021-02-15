Failure to learn from mistakes costs Ireland dearly

The 1998 Five Nations campaign had long been consigned to the dark history of Irish rugby before 2000 until yesterday when the class of 2021 dredged up a bad memory by becoming the first Irish team since that season to lose their first two championship matches.

Twenty-three years ago, Brian Ashton resigned after a one-point defeat at home to Scotland in Round One and Warren Gatland took over for the second game and nearly pulled off a famous win in Paris at the first attempt. Ireland finished that campaign winless and bottom of the table, the last time they picked up a Wooden Spoon.

The presence of Ireland’s next opponents, Italy, should prevent that from happening again this season, but after yesterday’s defeat to France there are arguably more question marks about the national team now than there has been in the entire Six Nations era.

Not all of that is down to the head coach, but the buck ultimately stops with Andy Farrell.

The team are clearly playing for a man who refuses to blame the obvious bad luck that’s coming his way.

Whereas Wayne Pivac’s Wales are suddenly talking Grand Slams after two bizarre wins against opponents playing with 14 men, Farrell is staring down the barrel of Ireland’s first bottom-half finish since 2013 unless his team can somehow win all of their remaining games.

Main: Damian Penaud scores France's second try despite the tackle of Hugo Keenan. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Main: Damian Penaud scores France’s second try despite the tackle of Hugo Keenan. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

His predecessor would certainly have made more of the spine being ripped out of the team, but Farrell instead focused on empowering those who were on the pitch.

Would James Ryan have made a difference? Conor Murray? Caelan Doris? Peter O’Mahony? Johnny Sexton? Any of the five would have helped against a France team that on paper and in person is better than Ireland right now.

Even though they did their best to throw it away during a dominant second half, the visiting side were smarter and more effective, while they have a capacity to open up defences that Ireland lack.

Yet, with 24 minutes gone, Ireland put themselves into a decent spot when Bernard le Roux got himself sin-binned with the score 3-0 in favour of the home side.

Had James Lowe scored in the corner, they’d have been in a commanding position but even after his try was chalked off there was eight minutes to make the advantage count.

Instead, France controlled the game and struck for a try that will be remembered for its sublime quality.

In Ireland’s video analysis room they’ll be focusing less on the genius and endeavour of Antoine Dupont and more on the poor defensive decision-making and lack of trust from the outside defender. Last week, Lowe’s rush of blood let Louis Rees-Zammit in, this week Jamison Gibson-Park chased a bouncing ball and got caught out.

After half-time, Lowe was caught out as he gambled on Matthieu Jalibert’s long pass and didn’t make it.

Considering the head coach is renowned for his defensive acumen, these are costly individual mistakes.

On Friday, Farrell lamented his side’s capacity to control the game in the period after half-time and yesterday he found himself again talking about the third-quarter malaise.

It’s become a theme for this team and while the coaches have identified the issues, they haven’t been able to fix it.

While Paul O’Connell can reflect on a job well done at the breakdown and lineout, and scrum coach John Fogarty can take satisfaction from replicating Leinster’s switch to the Saracens style of scrummaging with the second-rows on their feet, the focus comes on Farrell’s decision to appoint Mike Catt as his attack coach.

Under Joe Schmidt, Ireland were a pre-programmed machine but they always looked capable of pulling something out of the bag from a set-play while their game-strategy was always nailed on.

Schmidt never had to go into a Six Nations game without either of his chief tacticians, but still there is a lack of clarity around what Ireland are trying to do with ball in hand that is alarming.

Farrell has created an environment that the players like, while he is looking for them to make decisions for themselves but they appear to be struggling with the responsibility.

Ireland's Jamison Gibson-Park collects a high ball ahead of Teddy Thomas. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ireland’s Jamison Gibson-Park collects a high ball ahead of Teddy Thomas. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

While Ireland don’t have a Dupont or a Rees-Zammit, they do have players capable of opening up defences like Garry Ringrose, Lowe and Jordan Larmour.

At the moment, they’re being confined to half-breaks at best and clearly either the system or the individuals are not clicking.

Hugo Keenan’s poor pass was an example of a chance that passed Ireland by, while a nervy Billy Burns missed a massive inside gap as he took the safe option and shipped the ball on.

Farrell lamented Keenan’s early pass to Lowe for the try that wasn’t, but in the second half they were swallowed whole by Shaun Edwards’ defence and had to rely on a slice of luck for Rónan Kelleher to stay in the game.

At that stage, France had missed a couple of open goals and were starting to tire.

Ross Byrne had come in and looked more assured than Burns, yet when he nailed his long-range penalty he couldn’t back it up.

In the dying phases, as the team were bashed backwards, their out-half retreated into himself and got deeper.

Before the game, Byrne’s younger brother Harry and John Cooney were out on the pitch nailing penalties.

One wondered what they made of it as they donned their tracksuits and watched on from the stands.

Cooney, in particular, must have looked at the decision not to introduce Craig Casey with growing frustration.

At their various homes, Luke McGrath, Kieran Marmion and Caolin Blade must have had similar thoughts.

Ultimately, France managed their way home and ticked off another big result on their road to 2023. Their howls of delight and post-match celebrations told a story of what it meant for them to win in Dublin for the first time in 10 years.

For Farrell and his team, the record books are being written for the wrong reasons and while there are signs of improvement you couldn’t argue that they’re making progress in the most pressing areas.