| 7.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Failure to learn from mistakes costs Ireland dearly

Ruaidhri O'Connor

Irish management’s message not getting through to players as poor execution undermines a major effort

Irish centre Garry Ringrose is tackled by France's Cyril Baille during their Guinness Six Nations Championship tussle at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Irish centre Garry Ringrose is tackled by France's Cyril Baille during their Guinness Six Nations Championship tussle at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Irish centre Garry Ringrose is tackled by France's Cyril Baille during their Guinness Six Nations Championship tussle at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Irish centre Garry Ringrose is tackled by France's Cyril Baille during their Guinness Six Nations Championship tussle at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The 1998 Five Nations campaign had long been consigned to the dark history of Irish rugby before 2000 until yesterday when the class of 2021 dredged up a bad memory by becoming the first Irish team since that season to lose their first two championship matches.

Twenty-three years ago, Brian Ashton resigned after a one-point defeat at home to Scotland in Round One and Warren Gatland took over for the second game and nearly pulled off a famous win in Paris at the first attempt. Ireland finished that campaign winless and bottom of the table, the last time they picked up a Wooden Spoon.

The presence of Ireland’s next opponents, Italy, should prevent that from happening again this season, but after yesterday’s defeat to France there are arguably more question marks about the national team now than there has been in the entire Six Nations era.

Most Watched

Privacy