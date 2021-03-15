| 7.7°C Dublin

Failure of coaches and players to learn makes this Sin Nations an opportunity lost for Irish

Ruaidhri O'Connor

Baffling decisions and repeat errors are undermining some top-level individual efforts

Keith Earls of Ireland competes for the ball with Chris Harris and Stuart Hogg of Scotland leading to the first try scored by Robbie Henshaw (not pictured) during the Guinness Six Nations match between Scotland and Ireland at Murrayfield. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images Expand

Keith Earls of Ireland competes for the ball with Chris Harris and Stuart Hogg of Scotland leading to the first try scored by Robbie Henshaw (not pictured) during the Guinness Six Nations match between Scotland and Ireland at Murrayfield. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Ireland courageously rescued themselves from the inferno in Murrayfield, but their investigations into the performance will reveal that they were the ones who lit the touch-paper in the first place.

This was almost an act of self-immolation of an unprecedented scale. It was just as well that between them Ryan Baird, Iain Henderson and Johnny Sexton had the wherewithal to douse the flames in time.

With 25 minutes remaining, the captain nailed a penalty to make this a 14-point game and with the calibre of players on the Irish bench they should have been looking at building a big score and generating some momentum into the final game against England.

