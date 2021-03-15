Failure of coaches and players to learn makes this Sin Nations an opportunity lost for Irish

Ireland courageously rescued themselves from the inferno in Murrayfield, but their investigations into the performance will reveal that they were the ones who lit the touch-paper in the first place.

This was almost an act of self-immolation of an unprecedented scale. It was just as well that between them Ryan Baird, Iain Henderson and Johnny Sexton had the wherewithal to douse the flames in time.

With 25 minutes remaining, the captain nailed a penalty to make this a 14-point game and with the calibre of players on the Irish bench they should have been looking at building a big score and generating some momentum into the final game against England.

Instead, they made error after error and poured petrol on the flames. Their composure deserted them, James Lowe made the kind of error that, combined with his first-half effort, puts his entire international future in jeopardy and suddenly Scotland went into the stretch level.

What happened next was a source of huge pride to the coach whose players are clearly playing for him, but those efforts cannot mask the serious issues that were exposed in the final quarter before the big play that saved the day.

Next Saturday, Farrell goes up against England for the third time and if they win that game he will walk away from this campaign feeling reasonably good about life.

But, in reality, this Six Nations is a lost opportunity.

There are players within the Irish dressing-room who are operating at the very peak of their powers who must be so frustrated by the fact that their remarkable efforts are not feeding into a cohesive, collective success.

If everyone was playing half as well as Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson, James Ryan and Robbie Henshaw are playing, they would be on for a title against England this weekend and looking optimistically towards 2023.

Instead, there is a myriad of doubts about the direction of travel under this coaching ticket and even that gutsy finale can’t assuage those.

Clearly, there is nothing wrong with the spirit in the camp. Farrell has built a positive environment and the players are responding with huge work-rate and no shortage of effort.

But when you have a collection of players this good playing for the jersey, then you’re entitled to expect the end result to be far better when so much of the performance went right.

Ireland dominated the game in every area. They haunted Scotland hooker George Turner in one of the best defensive lineout displays we’ve seen, while they had more possession and better territory than their hosts.

Everything was set up for a relatively comfortable away win and, while Scotland deserve credit for their response, Ireland’s review must be ruthless as they assess their own role in the 14-point swing.

Unless the coaches and players start learning the lessons of these games, they’ll continue to be stuck in this frustrating cycle.

Farrell must be ruthless when it comes to selection.

Loyalty has become the coach’s calling card, but there has to be a limit and in the case of Lowe he must surely wield the axe.

Talk of the Leinster winger’s relative inexperience at this level really doesn’t wash when it comes to his lack of work-rate and anticipation for Scotland’s first-try or his impression of a turnstile for Huw Jones’ second.

No one is saying he should be cast out forever, but if the 28-year-old is back in the No 11 shirt next week, it sends out all the wrong messages about what is acceptable at this level.

With Keith Earls, who silenced his critics with a fine display, and Hugo Keenan able to shift positions, there is plenty of scope to pick Jacob Stockdale, Jordan Larmour or Andrew Conway for England.

With Bundee Aki, Chris Farrell and Stuart McCloskey in the squad, Garry Ringrose’s position should not be secure after an uncharacteristically poor display.

Meanwhile, there are at least six scrum-halves in Ireland who must have had trouble sleeping at the thought that Jamison Gibson-Park was left out there for 80 minutes.

And that goes back to the coach’s decision-making.

Considering the game-plan contained so much tactical kicking, it was baffling to consider that Conor Murray spent the entire game in the stand.

If he wasn’t up to it physically, then what of John Cooney, Luke McGrath, Caolin Blade or Kieran Marmion watching from home, or Craig Casey who was the travelling reserve.

Likewise, why persist with Billy Burns if he has nothing to offer when things are going wrong?

Sexton delivered the winning kick, but can Ireland to keep their two game-managers on the pitch when they are presiding over such a dramatic collapse in the game.

The use of the bench was baffling, as were some of the in-game decisions from a tactical point of view.

There were missed opportunities, poor reads and basic errors that undermined the good work in contact and out of touch.

If they make the same kind of mistakes against England, they’re toast.

Ryan will likely miss that game given the tight turnaround, but Peter O’Mahony’s return from suspension probably cushions that blow.

Farrell could reward Baird by bringing him in and retaining the back-row that is playing so well, but it’s more likely he’ll redeploy Beirne in the second-row and bring the Munster captain back into the side.

Rónan Kelleher’s one wobbly lineout probably keeps him behind Rob Herring who was again game but offered little with ball-in-hand.

It would be a surprise if there was not a change in the back-three, while otherwise it’s all about the fitness levels after a bruising encounter.

Minutes on the training field will be at a premium, so Farrell and his coaching team will have a lot of time to address the repeated in-game collapses and the bad habit this team has of compounding errors on errors.

Emotional energy is unlikely to be enough to stop a fifth defeat to England in a row – they’re going to need to be smarter too.

With so many good players playing well, Ireland will always have a chance but the collective is falling below the heights of their leading lights.

Part of that is down to the players, but Farrell and his team must also look at their own role or history will keep repeating itself.