FAI and GAA look on enviously as IRFU hits jackpot but TV deals will determine rugby’s future

A year ago in these pages, we made an observation about the negotiations between the Six Nations and CVC whose relevance was finally copper-fastened by today’s announcement that deal had been signed.

“A final sticking point in a deal which is all about control and money (€300m) will not be solved until there is a final agreement on control and money.”

We were, however, mis-guided on a couple of crucial points.

The final asking price was actually an eye-popping €425m, guaranteeing a windfall of sliding scales to the six Unions, with the IRFU set to gobble up €56m of much-needed funds in a pandemic era when money has been leaking like a sieve.

Given the IRFU lost €36m in their last financial year, this is truly a Deus ex Machina moment for the sport.

We also mentioned the worries about allowing the private equity firm to becom a veritable “Trojan Horse”, as they had been in taking significant controlling commercial interests in the English Premiership and Guinness PRO14, even though they had only committed 28% of funding.

That aspect now also seems mis-guided as CVC are now effectively merely an equal partner of seven, in tandem with the six Unions who already run the Guinness Six Nations, having committed just 14% funding, with a similar proportion of commercial decision-making control.

And yet while they may not have arrived under cover of darkness but their motives remain the same - money.

The CVC interest, naturally, is in extracting maximum commercial revenues but the seemingly democratic structure of the new partnership requires a majority decision in terms of how those revenues are generated.

Unlike their role in, say, Formula One, this does not necessarily mean that Six Nations rugby will immediately migrate to pay TV platforms and die a slow death in participation and wider interest; for now, it will take at least three of the Unions to agree to such a policy.

Or at least not violently object to it.

This is a vital distinction and will only become clear when that thorny issue, more relevant now as new TV rights deals are negotiated, tells us just how dearly the Unions cling to the philosophy that their crown jewels should remain available for all to see, for free, rather than to a reduced number, for much more money.

It will be interesting to see what happens when their new moneyed partners politely inform them that it is to the benefit of them all to sell their blue riband to the bidders from Amazon and others.

After all, the CVC taking their 14% stake means that any revenues for the Unions will drop accordingly.

Money has talked until now and there is no reason why it will not remain blabbing into the future.

CVC will also presumably remind them that, while they have ponied up substantially on a once-off basis with an immediate windfall – at a most timely juncture in a time of global crisis – they expect the tills to keep jangling as the Unions have also ceded a portion of future income.

If one of the main routes to guarantee this income for the expected ten years of CVC involvement is to sell TV rights then expect a flurry of new broadcast deals to come down the tracks within the next 18 months.

All will benefit commercially from collective decision-making – it is in the Unions’ interests, as much as it is obviously in CVC’s, to turn their sport into an even greater money-spinning behemoth.

Some presume TV rights will struggle in a post-pandemic landscape but some sporting events can ride this storm – the Six Nations is one of them.

In France, it is not possible to sell the Six Nations to a pay-TV broadcaster as it is protected as one of the “crown jewels” of the nation’s sport. There is no such deal in the UK but in England and Wales, politicians have tabled motions, similar to those urged by Eamon Ryan in this country, which will attempt to restrict the potential for the Six Nations to be sold to a subscription service.

He reiterated those comments to me 12 months ago here.

“They belong to the people and not just to the commercial interests,” Ryan said of the Six Nations. “They belong to the thousands of people who put in the hard yards training and mentoring teams and the thousands of boys and girls they train. “If it is just turned into a commercial project which is sold to the highest bidder, and those people can’t get access to watching their heroes, I think there is a huge loss in that. “The evidence is that you always lose the vast majority of a sport’s audience when it goes behind a pay-wall and that would be a huge loss.”

Catherine Martin, his successor with this Ministerial responsibility, may be otherwise persuaded. But it is clear that fewer people having access to a sport on TV coincides with fewer playing it.

6N CEO Ben Morel spoke about the issue before the launch, in terms suitably vague not to reveal his constituents’ inner-most thoughts.

“Everything goes back into growing the game of rugby and we are in need of appropriate financing and circumstances here are quite telling in terms of that.

"But at the same time, you need to find the right balance between the financing and the exposure and the aspirational content we can bring to new audiences in order for the game to grow.

"That balance is going to be the same as it has been before.”

We’re not so sure it can be.

The litmus test may come outside of the Six Nations, in the varied and hitherto scattered myriad of internationals which take place outside of the Six Nations windows which remain tethered to an amateur regime of winter and summer tours.

As the Autumn Nations Cup, and its dalliance with Amazon hinted, this is perhaps the arena where CVC will seek to engender even more influence.

As these tours are predominantly already behind a pay-wall, there is much more scope here for development; a dedicated Rugby Channel, for example, may be in the pipeline as a catalyst for internationals with meaningful purpose, even if not, perhaps, the oft-touted biennial “World Championship.”

There are many philosophical and existential debates to be had – all with a bottom line in mind – but through a parochial prism, even if long-flagged, this is a game-changing windfall for the IRFU.

As the FAI and GAA struggle to cope with the financial burdens – the FAI already creaking under the weight of financial mis-rule – the IRFU are best placed to emerge from the pandemic with a firm platform for future development.

Tying down ageing players to central contracts doesn’t necessarily fill one with confidence that they can strategically make the best use of their largesse but they have no excuses now as they plan for the future.

In the womens’ game, where naturally their hands have been tied, there are enormous growth potentials, especially with the splintering of the Six Nations – still without a sponsor, remarkably - an area CVC will also be keenly intent on exploiting.

Like an unexpected lottery win, there are perils in receiving a bonanza.

How the IRFU exploit their windfall will determine its lasting benefit. Even if the top of the game is transformed, the impact on those at the bottom are much more integral.

But one thing is obvious.

Unlike many of their sporting rivals, they are now in the best position to plan for an era of some certainty after a period during which they encountered the greatest uncertainty of all.