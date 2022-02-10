Fabien Galthié: Johnny Sexton absence won’t change Ireland approach

IRELAND won't be diminished by the absence of their captain and playmaker Johnny Sexton according to France coach Fabien Galthié.

The 36-year-old has been denied a place in the team by a hamstring injury, meaning Joey Carbery will step up and play at No 10 in an otherwise unchanged team.

France have made two changes to their side, with Yoram Moefana and Fabien Cros coming into the starting XV, while Galthié has opted for a six/two split of forwards and backs on his bench.

And, while he was surprised at Sexton's 11th hour withdrawal from the Irish team, Galthié says France's plans won't change.

"We worked on Ireland and prepared for the game with him at fly-half. What we saw against Wales and New Zealand he was their playmaker, their lead, their captain," he said.

"We think this team are very structured, they have a very serene gameplan, they will keep that style of attack.

"We imagine they will keep the same fundamentals, attack and defence-wise despite the absence of Johnny Sexton.

"It will be a solid match for us, Ireland arrive with a good run of victories, with the status of European number one and third in the world therefore they are the best European adversary at the moment.

"They come to Paris with the same ambition as us to win.

"Clearly, Saturday we are touching the summit of European rugby, the sublime side of European rugby.

"Our opponent is hugely admired by followers of rugby therefore all that obliges us to have the will power and the belief to raise our levels in all respects".

After Ireland went 55 minutes before conceding a penalty against Wales, France are on their guard with regard to discipline.

"The Irish concede few penalties," Galthié said.

"They are penalised rarely, They know how to play within the rules. For us it is a bit more fluid than that.

"The Italy match in tricky weather conditions alerted us to be more vigilant in certain positions in terms of offside, in the lineouts, there were other things too like our nerves because we had not played together for three months.

"That is what we have worked on. Aside from discipline, it is also a job to control our gestures at the referee and the environment we play in."