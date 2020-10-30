Explainer: How Ireland can win the Six Nations - or finish fourth and lose out on financial windfall

By 10pm on Saturday night, Ireland could be toasting Six Nations success or licking their wounds after a fourth-place finish.

Those are the fine margins that Andy Farrell and his side face on the final day of this year's campaign where Ireland, England and France are all still in with a shout of winning the Championship.

And in a Covid-hit chaotic year when the IRFU posted a €35million shortfall, the stakes are even higher: The winners of this year's competition will pocket £5million; second place will net £3.5million; it's £2.5million for third while fourth - still an outside possibility for Ireland - will pick up a check for £2million.

Right now Ireland top the table on 14 points with a points difference of 38 while England and France are both on 13 points with a points difference of 15 and 13 respectively.

If Ireland beat France in Paris with a bonus point they are champions, regardless of what happens elsewhere. If Ireland win without a bonus point, they finish on 18 points and that's where England will end up should Eddie Jones' men secure a bonus-point win - as expected - in Rome against Italy. Then it comes down to points difference. Ireland currently have a 23-point cushion over England in that department, but Jones' men will be confident they can bridge that gap in Rome.

If Ireland and England finish level with the same points difference, it goes to tries scored where Ireland currently lead 14-9

If Ireland are beaten by the French and Scotland secure a bonus pint win over Wales, it's fourth place for Farrell's men.

THE FIXTURES AND TV DETAILS

Wales v Scotland - 2.15pm

Italy v England - 4.45pm

France v Ireland - 8.05pm

All games will be live on Virgin Media while you can keep up to date on happenings in Paris on our live blog on Independent.ie. The BBC will also show the France v Ireland match with the first half on BBC 2 and the second half on BBC 1.

Jacob Stockdale; Andrew Conway, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Hugo Keenan; Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Andrew Porter; Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan; Caelan Doris, Will Connors, CJ Stander.Dave Heffernan, Ed Byrne, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Peter O’Mahony, Jamison Gibson Park, Ross Byrne, Chris Farrell.A Bouthier; V Rattez, V Vakatawa, A Vincent, G Fickou; R Ntamack, A Dupont; C Baille, J Marchand, M Haouas; B Le Roux, P Willemse; F Cros, C Ollivon (capt), G Alldritt.C Chat, JB Gros, D Bamba, R Taofifenua, D Cretin, B Serin, A Retiere, T Ramos.

Online Editors