| 0.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Evolution v Revolution - Ireland and France taking two very different approaches to the 2023 World Cup

Les Bleus are already building towards the 2023 World Cup while Andy Farrell’s side are in danger of being left behind

Fly-half Matthieu Jalibert earned his ninth cap against Italy last weekend aged 22. Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP via Getty Images Expand

Close

Fly-half Matthieu Jalibert earned his ninth cap against Italy last weekend aged 22. Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP via Getty Images

Fly-half Matthieu Jalibert earned his ninth cap against Italy last weekend aged 22. Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP via Getty Images

Fly-half Matthieu Jalibert earned his ninth cap against Italy last weekend aged 22. Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP via Getty Images

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

Three years ago, the Ireland U-20s were led a merry dance in their Six Nations opener by a young out-half by the name of Romain Ntamack. Although it was Ntamack’s second season lighting up the tournament, to the majority outside of France he was still more recognised for being the legendary Émile’s son.

Anyone who watched his dazzling performance on that occasion, however, was left with no doubt that this special young talent would quickly make a name for himself. That it happened so soon after was as much down to Ntamack’s precocious talent as it was the French system’s willingness to give the youngster a chance despite his age.

By the time Ntamack was called ashore that evening in February 2018, he had scored 17 first-half points, including two sublime tries. His replacement Louis Carbonel brought such a touch of class to proceedings that when France won the Junior World Cup that summer, the Toulon man had hit such heights, Ntamack was shifted to the centre.

Most Watched

Privacy