Evolution v Revolution - Ireland and France taking two very different approaches to the 2023 World Cup

Three years ago, the Ireland U-20s were led a merry dance in their Six Nations opener by a young out-half by the name of Romain Ntamack. Although it was Ntamack’s second season lighting up the tournament, to the majority outside of France he was still more recognised for being the legendary Émile’s son.

Anyone who watched his dazzling performance on that occasion, however, was left with no doubt that this special young talent would quickly make a name for himself. That it happened so soon after was as much down to Ntamack’s precocious talent as it was the French system’s willingness to give the youngster a chance despite his age.

By the time Ntamack was called ashore that evening in February 2018, he had scored 17 first-half points, including two sublime tries. His replacement Louis Carbonel brought such a touch of class to proceedings that when France won the Junior World Cup that summer, the Toulon man had hit such heights, Ntamack was shifted to the centre.

In between the dazzling displays of the pair of young 10s in blue that night in Bordeaux, Ireland mounted a stirring comeback – much of which was on the back of their own talented out-half making his mark.

Harry Byrne inspired Ireland, who just fell short, as he demonstrated his strong all-round game, with delightful kicking and superb flat passing. A day later, the senior team began their Six Nations campaign in Paris, and while it’s a game that will forever be remembered for ‘Le Drop’, it’s worth casting our minds back to the excitement surrounding France’s then 19-year-old starting out-half.

As Ntamack and Carbonel would soon follow, Matthieu Jalibert was fast-tracked into the France team on the back of his performances for the U-20s and Bordeaux. Jalibert’s afternoon was cut short due to a serious knee injury, but he has bounced back impressively and will start against Ireland tomorrow with Carbonel just edged out for a place on the bench.

Had Ntamack been fit, he would have been named at out-half, yet there is absolutely no sense of panic in the French ranks because they have spent the last couple of years blooding and trusting their young players to prepare for this eventually, with the 2023 World Cup in mind.

Compare that to Ireland’s situation at 10: Johnny Sexton will miss tomorrow’s clash, and there is an unavoidable sense of trepidation surrounding his unproven replacements.

Billy Burns (26) and Ross Byrne (25) are not exactly new kids on the block and neither out-half has managed to impress in their limited time in the green jersey to suggest they are the long-term heir to Sexton’s throne. This is a chance to prove the doubters wrong.

Since their recent graduation from the U-20 ranks, France’s three younger out-halves, who are leading this golden generation, have gone from strength to strength. Ntamack has played 22

games in Europe for Toulouse, another 35 in the Top 14 and won 18 caps,

including four World Cup appearances.

Jalibert’s club stats are similar in that the Bordeaux man has featured 13 times in Europe, 41 times in the Top 14 and won nine caps. Carbonel, the least experienced of the trio at Test level, has managed 14 European games for Toulon, 46 Top 14 games and won three caps.

Between them, on average, Ntamack, Jalibert and Carbonel have played 16 European games for their respective clubs, featured in 41 Top 14 games and won 10 caps. The succession planning is glaringly obvious and when you look at what Ireland have done in the time since, it’s hardly a surprise that they are playing catch-up.

For context, the younger Byrne brother (Harry), who looked just as exciting as the French trio when he was blazing a trail through the underage ranks, has played once off the bench in the Champions Cup and made 16 PRO14 appearances, while he remains uncapped and not even in the current Six Nations squad.

Then there is the log jam of three talented Munster 21-year-olds: 2019 Ireland U-20s out-halves Ben Healy and Jake Flannery, and last year’s star Jack Crowley, who enjoyed an outstanding curtailed Six Nations.

Much of the excitement has been around Crowley, who has only made one senior Munster appearance off the bench, let alone started a Test, as Ntamack, Jalibert and Carbonel had all done by the same age.

Ronan O’Gara knows a good young out-half when he sees one, and that he recently attempted to sign Crowley for La Rochelle speaks volumes for his potential. This isn’t just about heavily relying on a veteran in Sexton, but rather looking at the bigger picture. Arthur Vincent also started that U-20s game in 2018, and like Ntamack and Carbonel, the powerful centre has been superb ever since, and he will start tomorrow.

Considering they are hosts, France have good reason to build towards the 2023 World Cup. They have resources, yet one wonders if Ireland could be doing more to follow their lead.

France have an exciting crop of new young talents breaking through, many of whom won back-to-back Junior World Cups in 2018 and 2019. It’s worth remembering that the Ireland U-20s won a Grand Slam in 2019, and were on course to win another before last year’s tournament was cancelled, but as things stand, Craig Casey and Ryan Baird are the only members of that group in the current Six Nations squad.

It would certainly be very welcome to see Casey, Munster’s excellent 21-year-old scrum-half, making his debut off the bench tomorrow, even if his chance has arisen on the back of Conor Murray’s hamstring injury.

For the other talented young Irish players such as Harry Byrne (21), Baird (21), Tom O’Toole (22) and Gavin Coombes (23), their time will come, yet it’s difficult to get away from the feeling that if these guys are going to play a key role at the next World Cup, then lessons from previous failed cycles must be learned in terms of giving them sufficient game-time before it’s too late.

Casey will be an interesting case study because if he comes on and handles the occasion as well as expected, then it will offer further support to the theory that, if you’re good enough, you’re old enough.

France’s huge playing numbers, as well as the fact that there are more games in the Top 14, will always make it easier for them to build strength in depth quicker, but their willingness to show faith in young players has been extremely refreshing.

The standard of the French leagues also means that emerging talents are playing at a much higher level than their Irish counterparts in the PRO14, which is one of the main reasons why so many in blue are now blossoming on the international stage.

The Champions Cup remains a vital stepping stone and until the likes of Harry Byrne and Baird are regularly involved in the big European games, Farrell can justifiably point to their relative lack of experience.

Byrne was in line to start for Leinster against Northampton before Christmas until he picked up an injury in the warm-up, so he has had to make do with one Champions Cup appearance off the bench. The subsequent postponed rounds were certainly not helpful for the young players and their quest for valuable European minutes.

“The Pro D2 (second division) has improved immeasurably in the last three years and there’s a Top 14 with 14 teams and a roster of three out-halves in every team, so there’s just more opportunities, there’s more games,” O’Gara says.

“Over there, the model is that you’re contracted to the union so playing for Ireland is the most important thing.

“After that is the Heineken Cup and after that it’s the PRO14, but in terms of the PRO14 teams’ effectiveness in creating Test players, I’d have serious doubts about that.”

France head coach Fabien Galthie has concocted an exciting blend of youth and experience, but there is no doubt there has been a big shift towards blooding young players.

Of France’s initial 31-man Six Nations squad, Bernard Le Roux (31) was the only player over the age of 30, while 18 players had won nine caps or fewer. Ireland, on the other hand, included 11 players over 30.

When the outstanding flanker Charles Ollivon was named captain last year, he had only started seven Tests. The squad’s average age is 24, with an average of 10 caps.

Meanwhile, Ireland have the oldest squad in the Six Nations with an average age of 27.5, the players have an average of 43 caps, as they plough on with a 35-year-old captain.

Farrell would argue that eight of tomorrow’s match-day 23 made their debuts after 2019 World Cup, but the cynic would ask how much of that is down to injuries and suspension?

How Ireland approach the rest of the Six Nations may depend on tomorrow’s result, but win, lose or draw, Farrell should consider capping the likes of Byrne, Baird, O’Toole and Coombes against Italy.

When a young French team, shorn of 25 first-choice players, almost beat a strong England side at Twickenham in the Autumn Nations Cup final, it served as another timely reminder of what can happen when youth are given their chance on the main stage.

France could well come up short in Dublin, and for all that defeat would be considered a setback for their grand plan, it will certainly not derail their rapid rate of progression en route to 2023.

For this is very much a French revolution, while not for the first time in a World Cup cycle, Ireland’s evolution gradually ticks along.