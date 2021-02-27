'Everything I've dreamt of' - Craig Casey hails Ireland debut and draws Jonny Wilkinson comparison from Johnny Sexton 

Craig Casey in action during Ireland's Six Nations win over Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Photo: Reuters/Ciro De Luca

Just when Craig Casey thought a special day couldn't get any better, Johnny Sexton heaped the kind of praise on him that any young player could only dream of.

Sexton has played with plenty of scrum-halves over the years, but the esteem in which he already holds Casey, speaks volumes for just how talented the 21-year Munster man is.

Casey grew up watching Sexton and over the last few weeks he has got a chance to train with the Ireland captain, before he stepped it up a notch in Rome this afternoon and made his international debut alongside the veteran out-half.

“Craig Casey, I didn't know him that well obviously - I had never played with him - but his attitude is ... I don't think I have ever come across anyone - it kind of reminds me what I read about Jonny Wilkinson - that is the only person I can relate him to,” Sexton said after his side's 48-10 win over Italy.

“It is inspiring for the rest of the group and for someone like me, at this stage in my career, I like to be last off the pitch and I am never last off the pitch with him around. He has been brilliant.”

It wasn't the first time that Casey has heard Sexton make the comparison and he laughed as he said:

“He said this to me a few weeks ago. I think it's to do with obsessiveness with rugby. I'll take that compliment, yeah. Being compared to Jonny Wilkinson, I'll definitely take that.”

Casey got 18 minutes off the bench and he packed a lot into it, as he made the most of his opportunity with the kind of all-action performance that offered plenty of hope for the future.

“(It was) Everything I've dreamt of,” Casey enthused.

“It makes it a lot better to get the win So I'm delighted.

“Of course I want to play games for Ireland, that's the goal. I don't want to sit back and be happy with being third choice.

“I want to push on now, but when you've got players of (Conor) Mur and Jamo's (Gibson-Park) calibre it's tough to break in, but I'm not going to sit back and be happy I want to push on.”

Although Casey was an unused replacement for the recent defeat to France, his patience paid off, as he won what he will hope is the first of many Ireland caps.

“I put it down as a goal when we went into the first lockdown: to come into the next season as an international,” he revealed.

“I came close a few weeks ago against France, but today's all the sweeter for it.

"I don't think there was a moment... maybe today after the 60th minute when we scored a try and I thought 'yes, I'm going to make my international debut'.”

A nephew of former Munster winger Mossy Lawler, Casey comes from a proud Shannon family, with the famous Limerick club delighted to add another international to their honours list.

“The phone was buzzing, especially in the France week I got a hell of a lot of texts,” Casey said.

“I had to turn the phone off until after the game, so I had to go back through the messages after not playing.

“That was a bit awkward. Everyone from Shannon's been on to me. Peter Stringer texted me before the France game, so that was cool.

“He just said best of luck and be yourself, don't try and do anything out of the ordinary. Everyone's so supportive.”

Casey and fellow debutant Ryan Baird's impact off the bench will have given Andy Farrell plenty of cause to be optimistic going forward, as the seriously talented young duo are set to play a key role for Ireland in the coming years.

“I just said to them there, the two guys, I was waiting for their nerves to kick in all week,” Farrel added.

“They were nerveless and it was an absolute credit to them and to their families. In these covid times I feel for the families not to be able to come out to Rome and see that experience because their sons were outstanding.

“They became men today. They’d gone about their jobs quietly all week and nerves never really set in at all. The only thing that I asked of them today was to be themselves and they were that in spades. I thought they were outstanding.”

