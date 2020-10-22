Whither, whether and whence Ireland?

A side picked on Wednesday lacking the requisite horsepower up front and the necessary level of danger behind.

We know that this can be addressed when Iain Henderson and Tadhg Furlong return and if Dan Leavy ever does. Keith Earls and Jordan Larmour will recover from injury and James Lowe will undoubtedly add to the equation with his offensive capability.

Meanwhile, what Ireland have named is certainly good enough for Saturday but nowhere near good enough for the trip to Paris next week. But if they’re clever they can manage this one nicely . . . or else we can moan about the what-ifs on another blown assignment.

You have to be clever when you play against sides that are perceived to be weaker than you. And maybe Andy Farrell and his coaching ticket didn’t go to bed over the weekend as they stayed up to watch the second Bledisloe encounter at Eden Park in Auckland. A match which the New Zealanders won 27-7.

It would be uncharitable to say that in boxing parlance the referee should have called it off after 60 minutes because the result was not in doubt at that stage, and all the Australians could do would be to inflict more physical pain on New Zealand and on themselves.

It was a fabulously entertaining game of rugby and an outlier in terms of where the game should be going. It is also an object lesson in how Ireland should play the game against Italy because what they do now will certainly have an impact on what they do in a week’s time.

Australia were marvellously competitive, and while they knew the weight of history was against them – not having won at Eden Park since 1986 – they gave it a good go and were only behind 10-7 at half-time.

It was in stark contrast to Saturday's attendance at the Aviva: A full house of highly appreciative rugby fans who were looking for Test rugby of any kind. A 3-0 win would have done but what they got was an extraordinary display of skill and a lesson to us here in the northern hemisphere of what you can do if you are prepared to commit to it.

Australia missed 40 tackles in the entire game which is principally why they lost the match.

They missed more tackles on two players – Beauden Barrett and Caleb Clarke – than they did for the entire game in Wellington. Somebody is going to get a kick up the a**e for such looseness in defence.

What made this match stand out was that there were in excess of 35 offloads – roughly divided equally between the two sides.

Maybe it was a coincidence that both sides in the pre-match decided to play a game of no breakdowns. That means that when a ball-carrier was put to ground, the supporting players did not look to either ruck over or even secure the ball on the ground; they were all pre-programmed to look for the offload out of the tackle or the pop-up off the floor.

It was incredible to see defensive lines being unable to get set and have four or five seconds to wait for the scrum-half to feed from the ruck for the next ball-carrier going around the corner. Because it didn’t happen, the game was a revelation with a high quotient of skill as some of the offloads and attempted offloads were extravagant in their delivery.

When there was a ruck, the ball was cleared in a millisecond – quick ruck ball we know is the lifeblood for tries . . . or do we?

Both sides cooled it down in the second half but they were all still looking for continuity and it struck me like it must have struck any of the Irish coaching ticket that this is the way to deal with the power game that England and France possess.

The Italians too are an obstinate and obdurate side, and I am sure we will hear, "It took us a good while to break the Italians down".

Why bother to try and break them down in the first place? There are two things that can be achieved here. The first one is that you can beat the Italians far more easily than anyone can anticipate and, secondly, you could entertain an Irish sporting public who at this stage are exhaustipated (too tired to give a s**t about anything).

I watched Leinster play against Benetton last week. It was awful to watch and you always wondered to yourself why Leinster bother getting involved in such a slog.

The Italian club side had a serious pack at their disposal and they were quite happy to play bosh all night so that their inadequate skill levels would not be exposed.

Only the mediocre are always at their best. The Italians are quite happy to play a form of the game that suits them and they will never be exposed or compromised as long as you join in.

However, if you have the requisite skill not to go phase play, ruck after interminable ruck and hope there’s space after three or four minutes – that is if you haven’t made a mistake yourself. Why not play rugby that is enjoyable to play as well as watch?

I have often wondered whether a policy of box-kicking is a tacit admission that our skill-set just isn’t good enough, or maybe we don’t have the confidence to be able to play a game which is not filled with creating and manufacturing breakdowns with three men running in tandem and being tackled by three men who are just waiting for them.

The Italians are well-geared towards dealing with Ireland’s well-telegraphed box-kicking. They too will crowd the back field and get ambling forwards trotting back in the same line as the chasers. The Italians have a strong set-piece and, God bless them, they can tackle themselves to a standstill.

They too know that they can put just one man in a ruck without any consequence and put a blue blanket on either side of the breakdown knowing that there is another predictable ruck coming. Whatever happened to the concept of taking somebody outside of their comfort zone and putting them in a position where they are unable to anticipate what is coming next?

What about the predictable penalties close in to go for a lineout maul? God bless us if some of our guys didn’t just think about tapping and going for it. The Italian maul defence is just as good as the English or the French.

The trick is to beat the Italians well. A bonus point is not nearly good enough because that will only increase Ireland’s points differential by about 15 points – the Italians will undoubtedly score and do a bit of damage on the scoreboard as well.

Ireland are in Dublin so they will have to put 40 or 50 points on Italy because you can be sure that is what England are going to do to the Italians in Rome. Therefore, the game should be fast and loose on three counts – 1: Points difference; 2: Ireland, if they engage in a game of bosh, will be twice as tired from all that effort instead of throwing the ball around and leaving the physical stuff, which they will undoubtedly get in Paris; and 3: the most important one – entertainment – whereas this rugby match will be watched by an awful lot of people, they will switch off if there is bilge on the TV screens.

A victory but some watchable rugby as well please.