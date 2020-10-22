| 7.2°C Dublin

Enough of the bosh - there are three good reasons why Ireland should play fast and loose against Italy

Neil Francis

Ireland's Six Nations campaign resumes against Italy on Saturday. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Whither, whether and whence Ireland?

A side picked on Wednesday lacking the requisite horsepower up front and the necessary level of danger behind.

We know that this can be addressed when Iain Henderson and Tadhg Furlong return and if Dan Leavy ever does. Keith Earls and Jordan Larmour will recover from injury and James Lowe will undoubtedly add to the equation with his offensive capability.