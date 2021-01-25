England's Lawrence flattered by Tuilagi comparisons

Ollie Lawrence says he finds it "flattering" if people want to draw comparison between him and England midfield powerhouse Manu Tuilagi.

England embark on their Six Nations campaign next month without Tuilagi, who is continuing his recovery from a serious Achilles injury.

But in 21-year-old Worcester centre Lawrence, England boss Eddie Jones has a player with similar traits to Tuilagi, given his game-breaking prowess and physical presence.

Lawrence, who was a promising footballer as a child at Aston Villa and Birmingham, made his Test debut off the bench against Italy in October, then started Autumn Nations Cup victories over Georgia and Ireland.

And he is a serious contender to make Jones' line-up when England tackle opening Six Nations opponents Scotland at Twickenham on February 6.

"Manu is someone I've looked up to since I was a kid," Lawrence said. "When I was a lot younger I wanted to emulate him because the way he played excited me.

"I would watch his game, and watch him. That is probably how my game evolved, watching players like him.

"I know I am never going to be Manu. Manu is never going to be me. He has got so many caps for England, he is probably one of the best centres to ever play.

"If people want to compare me to him, that's their opinion, I am not going to fight them on it. It is not a burden at all. If anything, it's flattering.

"The biggest thing for me is consistency, having as many big moments in games as possible, getting on the ball as much as possible and just repeating that throughout the 80 minutes."

