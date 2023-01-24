England’s injury worries continue as Elliot Daly and Jamie George withdraw from squad

England's injury-hit preparations for the Guinness Six Nations have continued with Elliot Daly and Jamie George the latest casualties.

Saracens back Daly has a hamstring injury and his club colleague, hooker George, is suffering from concussion.

Both players have been withdrawn from the England squad, with Bath centre Ollie Lawrence and Newcastle hooker Jamie Blamire called up for Tuesday's session at Twickenham, the Rugby Football Union said.

Northampton forward Courtney Lawes (calf) and Gloucester hooker George McGuigan (knee) are also out of training, with England kicking off their Six Nations campaign against Scotland in 11 days' time.