Eddie Jones has made a surprise choice at outside centre for Saturday’s championship conclusion against England with Elliot Daly starts at outside centre for England for the first time since November 2016 after Henry Slade was ruled out with injury.

Ollie Lawrence had been tipped for inclusion as Daly is nominally a winger. Joe Marchant, who hasn’t played a match at any level in some two months, comes into the replacements ahead of Paolo Odogwu.

Jones has resisted a mooted switch in an unchanged pack.

England: Malins; Watson, Daly, Farrell (capt), May; Ford, Youngs; M Vunipola, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Itoje, Ewels, Wilson, Curry, B Vunipola.

Replacements: George, Genge, Stuart, Hill, Earl, Robson, Lawrence, Marchant.

PA Media