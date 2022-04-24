England vs Ireland: Tough day in store as England plan to run riot

It was impossible not to think of Declan Kidney last week as Ireland women’s coach Greg McWilliams put a positive spin on the Titanic-esque hole inflicted on his good ship by the iceberg that is the Ireland Sevens operation.

Like Captain Edward Smith, the new coach had plenty of warning — more even than the Titanic boss, with perfect sight of what was coming, its size and when it would hit. Neither was he travelling too fast for the conditions. Avoiding the collision was never an option, though.

Sevens was one of the key calling cards of IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora when he landed on these shores.

Its potential to get players up to speed quicker than 15s — for starters, it’s simpler — in a version of the sport with growing visibility and funding from Sport Ireland was too easy to miss. In such a shallow pool, the obvious casualty was the longer game, but then Nucifora would never claim to be shy about breaking eggs when it came to rustling up an omelette.

So last week, McWilliams found himself borrowing from the Kidney handbook on turning a crisis into an oasis of calm. The former Munster coach would be utterly implacable in these circumstances. A bunch of key crew members have just gone overboard? Never mind, we have replacements already on deck. And what an opportunity for them!

McWilliams carried it off as well as could be expected, but, as they say, inside he must have been crying.

Expand Close Ireland could be seriously outclassed by England in their Six Nations encounter. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ireland could be seriously outclassed by England in their Six Nations encounter. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

If Ireland were at full strength and allowed to play an extra back and an extra forward at Welford Road this afternoon, their odds would still have passed for a telephone number. Instead, the demands of preparing for the World Sevens Series have hobbled them.

Without their best athletes and footballers, among others, behind the scrum — Stacey Flood, Lucy Mulhall, Eve Higgins, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Beibhinn Parsons — the fear is a rampant England will surpass the record 79-0 gouging they inflicted in 2002 on an Ireland side who propped up the table that year.

The subtext here is the shortage of game time for some of those coming in. Debutant Molly Scuffil-McCabe, for example, hasn’t had a game since the AIL final on March 20. Centre Enya Breen and second-row Aoife McDermott haven’t had a start since that day when Railway beat Blackrock.

Throw in benchers Grace Moore, Maeve Óg O’Leary, Michelle Claffey and Niamh Byrne and the gap in match-readiness is unsettling.

The final straw is the absence of carrier queen and mistress of the offload, Sam Monaghan. She is joined on the injured list by Aoife Wafer. One of the great falsisms in sport is that there is never a good time to be injured. No? We remember a lot of lads managing to cope very well with being unavailable for trips to New Zealand in the bad old days. The truth is that Monaghan, who would have been a top target for double-teamed tackles until she carried no more, is better off out of this one.

So what awaits this Ireland side? Carnage, plain and simple, against an England team who are not resting first-choice players ahead of their greatest challenge, France, in Paris next weekend for the title decider.

The earliest days of the women’s game here were marked by a remarkable group prepared to pay their way in a new world where some brutal beatings were part and parcel of the gig. In those circumstances, it probably helped that no one was watching — well, outside friends and family. Now it’s all on a broader stage, one women’s rugby has fought for, and like any crusade that delivers its primary goal, the journey is only half the battle.

“This is an exciting opportunity for players who are desperate for the chance to showcase their talent on the biggest stage,” said McWilliams at the team announcement on Friday. Eh, no, it’s not. It’s Croagh Patrick in flip flops on a crap day.

“As we embark on this journey as a group, we need to test the squad depth, build the playing pool and competition within the dressing room, and there is no greater challenge than facing this world-class England side in front of what will be a record crowd.”

The near full house will be witness to women’s rugby’s version of the perfect storm. The girls in green will be in the eye of it.