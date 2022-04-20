Ireland have a huge task ahead as they travel to take on England this weekend for their Women's Six Nations game. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday's match takes place at Mattioli Woods Welford Road in Leicester with a 12.00pm kick-off.

What's the teams news?

An extended Ireland Women's Squad has been assembled by Head Coach Greg McWilliams for a one-day camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre ahead of the game.

Laura Feely, Laura Sheehan, Mary Healy, Shannon Touhy, Sene Naoupu and the uncapped Leinster pair of Niamh Byrne and Alice O'Dowd have been called up for for the final two rounds.

Having left some big names including Cliodhna Moloney and Sene Naoupu out of his initial squad for the Six Nations, McWilliams named Offaly native Nichola Fryday as the new Ireland captain ahead of the start of the Women's Six Nations.

Fryday takes over from Ciara Griffin, who recently announced her retirement, and she has been tasked with leading this new era under McWilliams.

The big news when the squad was named was that exclusion of Moloney but assistant coach Rob Sweeney had recently insisted the door remains open for the experienced hooker despite her continued absence.

Where can I watch the match?

The game will be shown live on Virgin Media Two and BBC 2. It will also be streamed on the Virgin Media Player.

What are the camps saying?

Greg McWilliams:

“You're losing Sam Monaghan, who's is the equivalent of losing the five Sevens backs who have gone, they're on a par in terms of what she's beginning to develop. You just move on now, it's about coming up with a plan that works around her absence.”

What are the other Six Nations games this weekend?

Friday - Wales v France: Kick-off 8:00pm - RTÉ Player.

Saturday - Italy v Scotland: Kick-off 7.20pm - Virgin Media Player.