| 7.9°C Dublin

live England v Ireland: Maro Itoje been passed fit in crucial clash for Andy Farrell's men

Ireland's Johnny Sexton during a training session at Twickenham Stadium, London. Photo credit: Steve Parsons/PA Wire. Expand

Close

Ireland's Johnny Sexton during a training session at Twickenham Stadium, London. Photo credit: Steve Parsons/PA Wire.

Ireland's Johnny Sexton during a training session at Twickenham Stadium, London. Photo credit: Steve Parsons/PA Wire.

Ireland's Johnny Sexton during a training session at Twickenham Stadium, London. Photo credit: Steve Parsons/PA Wire.

Dylan O'Connell

Kick-off at Twickenham is 4.45pm

Rugby Newsletter

Subscribe to 'The Collision' for a weekly update from Rugby Correspondent Ruaidhri O'Connor and the best writing from our expert team Issued every Friday morning

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy