Sport Six Nations

Saturday 17 March 2018

England v Ireland: Early Garry Ringrose try has Schmidt's men ahead in hunt for Grand Slam

Anthony Watson of England is tackled by Rob Kearney of Ireland
Anthony Watson of England is tackled by Rob Kearney of Ireland

David Smith

Grand Slam Saturday is here. Ireland go in search of their third ever clean sweep against England at Twickenham. Our live coverage is brought to you in association with our Six Nations partners Aer Lingus. Add your thoughts by tweeting us using #HomeAdvantage.

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport