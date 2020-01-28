England prepare to offer brutal French lessons

Fabien Galthie, the new France head coach, has put his faith in youth in an initial Six Nations squad featuring 19 uncapped players, many of whom have been drawn from the French sides that have won the past two World U-20 Championships. Established internationals such as Yoann Huget, Maxime Medard and Camille Lopez have all been dropped since the World Cup. In their place, Galthie is expected to start fly-half Romain Ntamack, 20, and tighthead prop Demba Bamba, 21.

The England head coach believes that Galthie is playing a dangerous game by leaving out so much experience and warned that the young guns would find a significant step up from playing domestic to international rugby.

"It's a young French team that's won the U-20s and is building towards the World Cup in 2023," Jones said. "There are a couple of ways you can go in that regard. When I took over the team in 2016, I kept experienced players and brought young players in. Test rugby requires experience and France have decided not to take experience in, they've gone with youth. And they might be wrong, they might right.

"We don't know but it is going to test those young players because they will never have played against a brutal physicality and intensity that we are going to play with on Sunday. It is not domestic rugby. You don't get that in domestic rugby. That is why you call it Test rugby. You don't get that in U-20s competitions."

Jones has never shied away from targeting individual players. In his first Six Nations in charge, he brought up Ireland fly-half Johnny Sexton's concussion history, while he questioned Wales stand-off Rhys Patchell's "bottle" two years ago. Asked how effective he thinks his methods have been, Jones replied: "You can work it out for yourself."

He added: "We are always targeting individuals. That is what the game is about. Finding the weak links in their team and trying to get an advantage. We are always looking for a weak link, we want to target them and make their life uncomfortable."

England, meanwhile, are undergoing evolution rather than revolution, with seven uncapped players in a 34-man squad as they prepare for their first match since losing the World Cup final 32-12 to South Africa.

Jones is conscious that the past four beaten finalists failed to make it past the quarter-finals at the following tournament, which is part of the reason he has been promoting the message that he wants to make England "the greatest team the game has ever seen".

Of the uncapped contingent, Jones name-checked Bath prop Will Stuart and Worcester flanker Ted Hill as impressive performers in training. However, given that Jones admitted that he had already made his selection, he is likely to be keeping changes to a minimum.

Irish Independent