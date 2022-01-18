England name six uncapped players in Six Nations squad but George Ford and Vunipola brothers miss out again

Harlequins centre Luke Northmore and London Irish wing Ollie Hassell-Collins are two of six uncapped players named in England’s initial squad for the Six Nations.

Bath fly-half Orlando Bailey, Leicester forward Ollie Chessum, Northampton full-back Tommy Freeman and Wasps back-rower Alfie Barbeary are the four other rookies in the 36-man squad, who will meet in Brighton on Monday for a five-day training camp.

Bailey has got the nod over experienced fly-half George Ford, who has been in fine form for Leicester this season.

The 28-year-old had been hoping for a recall this month, but he has been omitted as Eddie Jones looks to build his team around Harlequins fly-half Marcus Smith.

Fellow experienced duo Billy and Mako Vunipola and Elliot Daly have once again been overlooked by Jones, but the trio’s Saracens team-mate Jamie George has kept his place after impressing in the autumn when he was called up to replace the injured Luke Cowan-Dickie.

Read More

Owen Farrell has been named captain and he will hope to return to action for Saracens this weekend against London Irish after being out since November with an ankle problem.

There had originally been fears that Farrell could miss the start of the Six Nations, but he is back involved and will hope to play in England’s opener against Scotland on February 5.

After the RFU struck a deal with the Premiership, Jones can tweak his squad for each match during the Six Nations - with the likes of Bath flanker Sam Underhill and Leicester centre Manu Tuilagi hoping to play some part in the tournament after being left out today.

The flexibility also helps Jones when selecting squads for the trips to France and Italy, with unvaccinated players unlikely to be able to play due to strict rules there.

England met the 85pc vaccination target for the autumn internationals, but the centre Henry Slade is among those to have previously expressed hesitancy.

England squad for 2022 Six Nations

FORWARDS

Alfie Barbeary (Wasps, uncapped)

Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 5 caps)

Ollie Chessum, Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 31 caps)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 36 caps)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 4 caps)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 26 caps)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 31 caps)

Jamie George (Saracens, 61 caps)

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps)

Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 12 caps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 51 caps)

Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 90 caps)

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 10 caps)

Joe Marler (Harlequins, 74 caps)

Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps)

Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 9 caps)

Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 47 caps)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 15 caps)

BACKS

Mark Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby, 1 cap)

Orlando Bailey (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

Owen Farrell (Saracens, 94 caps)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 5 caps)

Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish, uncapped)

Max Malins (Saracens, 10 caps)

Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 7 caps)

Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 69 caps)

Luke Northmore (Harlequins, uncapped)

Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 34 caps)

Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks, 2 caps)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 2 caps)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 43 caps)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 5 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 5 caps)

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 112 caps)

© Evening Standard