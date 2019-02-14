Maro Itoje and Dylan Hartley were present at England training as they continue to work their way back to fitness.

Maro Itoje and Dylan Hartley were present at England training as they continue to work their way back to fitness.

England handed Six Nations injury scare as Ellis Genge limps out of training to add to Mako Vunipola setback

Itoje has a remote chance of being involved in the Guinness Six Nations clash with Wales on February 23 as he recovers from the knee ligament strain sustained against Ireland.

Hartley also has a knee problem and has already been ruled out of the title showdown in Cardiff.

The session at the three-day camp in London was attended by former England captain Will Carling, the squad's leadership mentor.

An injury cloud hovers over loosehead prop after Ellis Genge was pulled out of training because of an ankle issue.

Mako Vunipola, England's first choice in the position, is sidelined for 10 weeks because of his own ankle problem to leave Genge and Ben Moon battling for the number one jersey.

However, what appears to be a minor setback to Genge has disrupted preparations for the Wales showdown.

Forwards coach Steve Borthwick said: "Ellis Genge in training today reported a sore ankle so he was withdrawn from training.

"He reported the ankle so we said, 'right stop training, we won't push that'. We don't think there will be any major consequences. It's ongoing and it was the right decision to ensure he didn't finish training."

Online Editors