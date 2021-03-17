Referee Wayne Barnes (left) sends off Peter O'Mahony (right) during the Six Nations match against Wales at Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Photo credit: David Davies/PA Wire.

England are expecting Andy Farrell to bring Peter O'Mahony straight back into his Ireland team for Saturday's final Six Nations game of the campaign.

Forwards coach Matt Proudfoot believes the Munster skipper's lineout skills will cushion the blow of losing James Ryan who misses out as a result of the head injury he sustained against Scotland.

Proudfoot suggested Tadhg Beirne will move back into the second-row, with O'Mahony coming on to the blindside of the scrum having missed Ireland's last three games with suspension.

"Losing any player like that is a massive but they have Peter O'Mahony back so it's a little bit of like for like," he said.

"Tadhg Beirne might shift into the second-row and Peter O'Mahony might slip on to the side of the scrum.

"I think it's like for like but losing a player like that is never easy to replace.

"He (Ryan) was superb against Scotland, he really picked their line-out to piece. It's a big loss but they'll take it in their stride.

"O'Mahony is pretty similar to Tadhg Beirne – a pretty high work rate, a great defensive players, very good in the line-out, a line-out contesting player, intelligent, leadership. There's a lot there to admire in what the Munster captain brings to the Irish team."

Ireland's defensive lineout has been a weapon in this year's Championship under Paul O'Connell and the man who coached the Springboks' forwards to the World Cup before joining Eddie Jones' ticket is full of admiration for the job the former Ireland captain is doing.

"They've always been very good," he said.

"Having that experience coming in, a new voice. Paul has been there, done it all. Led a Lions tour. The value he can add...those small conversations, better decision making in the line-out.

"The players take that forward. I thought their defensive line-out was superb as well and that's driven by their player group."

Ireland name their team tomorrow, with Bundee Aki likely to come in for Garry Ringrose and Farrell mulling over whether to bring Jacob Stockdale in for James Lowe who struggled in Edinburgh.

Online Editors