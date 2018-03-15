England coach Eddie Jones set to escape disciplinary action over 'scummy Ireland' comment

England's Rugby Football Union are unlikely to begin disciplinary proceedings against head coach Eddie Jones, despite being forced to issue a very public apology after video emerged of him offering up disparaging comments towards Ireland and Wales, according to widespread reports.

England's Rugby Football Union are unlikely to begin disciplinary proceedings against head coach Eddie Jones, despite being forced to issue a very public apology after video emerged of him offering up disparaging comments towards Ireland and Wales, according to widespread reports.

The video of Jones offering up his vision of leadership to an invited audience last year came to light on Wednesday, as he jovially reflected on last years Six Nations defeat in Dublin against what he called the 'scummy Irish'.

The humour of the England coach was not appreciated by too many present or his RFU bosses, with Sky Sports among those now reporting that English rugby chiefs have spoken to the Australian-born coach about his comments and will not take the matter further. Jones was forced to issue a swift apology after his comments created waves a few days before Ireland look to complete a Six Nations Grand Slam by beating England at Twickenham.

While his comments may not get him in hot water with the RFU, Jones will have big questions to answer if England slip to a third successive defeat in this season's Six Nations tournament, handing Ireland a famous Grand Slam triumph in the process. England will end up with a losing record in the Six Nations for the first time since 2006 if they are beaten by Ireland on Saturday, which may inspire more significant questions for Jones to answer from his bosses.

Online Editors