England centre Jonathan Joseph and two other players suspended for breach of Covid-19 protocols

Jonathan Joseph has been hit with a two-week ban for his breach of Covid-19 protocols.. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

England centre Jonathan Joseph has received a two-week ban for a breach of Covid-19 regulations in line with Government guidelines.

The versatile Bath back mixed households with team-mate Elliott Stooke and Wasps hooker Gabriel Oghre in an incident which has seen all three hit with suspensions.

An online independent panel took place on Wednesday and the trio were charged with breaching RFU Rule 5.12, which relates to conduct prejudicial to the interests of the union and/or game.

Two players travelled to visit the third and after all three accepted the charges, Joseph was given a two-week suspension while Oghre and lock Stooke have been handed a three-week ban.

A statement from Wasps read: “The club were extremely disappointed to learn of this incident, particularly as we regularly remind all players and staff about the latest protocols and their responsibility to set an example by adhering to them.

“A club investigation has already taken place and this matter has been dealt with internally.”

Each ban has been backdated with Joseph set to return after he sits out Friday’s Gallagher Premiership fixture at Sale.

Meanwhile, club colleague Stooke will be available again after the home clash against Gloucester on February 19.

Oghre will also complete his suspension that weekend once he has missed Wasps’ trip to Leicester on February 20, but featured in their 22-17 loss to Northampton last Saturday despite the start of his ban including the match with Harlequins on January 31.

Bath, in a statement, revealed their own club disciplinary committee chaired by chief executive Tarquin McDonald determined both players would be suspended for one game with a maximum fine permitted while the pair have apologised.

Stooke, who drove home a member of another household, was issued with a further sanction of 15 hours community service and given a formal written warning.

England international Joseph was a surprise absentee in Eddie Jones’ 28-man squad for the Guinness Six Nations last month, but his suspension would have ruled him out of the title holders’ first two fixtures anyway.

Part of the Red Roses shadow squad, the 29-year-old could return for the trip to Wales in round three at the end of February if selected.

PA Media