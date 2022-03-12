England 15 Ireland 32: Player ratings from memorable victory at Twickenham

Hugo Keenan: Got a vital score as Ireland wobbled and ran from distance to get on the ball from Gibson-Park. Was so solid and when it mattered he made vital yardage. 7

Andrew Conway: Bounced early by Jack Nowell and then lost a costly restart to him at the end of the half. Kicked a super 50/22 and then another wonderful touch-finder. 6

Garry Ringrose: Carried plenty as Ireland tried to get their running game going but ended up scrambling for more of the game than he would have liked before a strong finish. 7

Bundee Aki: Quiet enough in the opening 40 minutes but there was a clear-out in the lead up to Keenan’s effort. Couldn’t hold Furlong’s tricky pass and made way for Henshaw. 5

James Lowe: Scored Ireland’s first with, naturally, a smile and there was a great second half run. Was there for Bealham’s bonus point try and constantly made ground when he had the ball. 8

Jonathan Sexton: There was some really scruffy stuff but then he wasn’t alone there. Was wiped out by an Itoje tackle but nailed five from six kicks and then a farewell with a minute left. 7

Jamison Gibson-Park: Spotted the extra men for Ireland’s first score, his quick-thinking helped bag the second. Was probably Ireland’s chief creator as they threatened to lose all control of the game. 8

Cian Healy: Starting with Porter gone, he won a key turnover off Jamie George on the Irish line. The scrums were all over the place for Ireland and he left early in the new half. 5

Dan Sheehan: Involved in Lowe’s and Doris’ disallowed effort. He looked full of energy and vigour but with the game going badly, especially at the scrums, he was called ashore. 6

Tadhg Furlong, Keen to handle as usual but he, too, found the scrums challenging and was chopped early in the second half when trying to put Aki in. Almost made it to the end too. 6

James Ryan: Head on head hit by Charlie Ewels in the game’s opening play left him sprawled on the turf and out of the game just as the England lock was red-carded. N/A

Tadhg Beirne: A very untypical first half knock-on typified his opening 40, but won a vital lineout turnover later on. Just kept going and, finally, looked stronger as England wilted. 6

Peter O’Mahony: This was a big call from Farrell, the warrior had precious little impact on this affair and was most visible debating decisions from Mathieu Raynal. 4

Josh van der Flier: Handled three times in a huge Ireland attack in second half and was smashed shortly afterwards. Yet, the red scrum cap kept appearing with ball in hand and didn’t flinch. 7

Caelan Doris: Selected for his handling skill, he had a score scrubbed out and then, well, it was quiet enough before a really strong break nearly put Murray in for a try. 6

Replacements: Dave Kilcoyne (for Healy 53 mins): Just put the head down and worked – 6

Rob Herring (for Sheehan 53 mins): Close to scoring and was strong - 6

Finlay Bealham (for Furlong 73 mins): Just on when he scored – 6

Iain Henderson (for Ryan 1 min): Some mixed stuff but a hard shift – 6

Jack Conan (for O’Mahony 67 mins): Scored a vital try to secure it – 6

Conor Murray (for Gibson-Park 67 mins): Nearly got in himself – 5

Joey Carbery (for Sexton 79 mins) - N/A

Robbie Henshaw (for Aki 66 mins): Produced a big work-rate – 6.