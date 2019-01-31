Elliot Daly gets nod over Mike Brown as England name team to face Ireland in Six Nations opener

Elliot Daly has held off the challenge of Mike Brown at full-back for England's Guinness Six Nations clash with Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

Daly has started the last seven Tests in the position, but Brown's expertise under the high ball made him a strong contender to oust his rival in anticipation of the aerial bombardment expected from half-backs Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray.

More accustomed to playing outside centre or wing, Daly's frailty in the air was exposed last autumn.

Manu Tuilagi has been selected at inside centre, where he has played little rugby, to make his first Six Nations start in six years following an injury-blighted spell, profiting from Ben Te'o's side strain.

Henry Slade continues at 13, Jack Nowell lines up on the left wing and Owen Farrell resumes his half-back partnership with Ben Youngs.

"I just felt for this game the best option was to play Owen Farrell at 10 and Manu as a like-for-like replacement for Ben Te'o. Manu has impressed us at the training camp and is right to play," Eddie Jones said.

England team to face Ireland:

Elliot Daly; Jonny May, Manu Tuilagi, Henry Slade, Jack Nowell; Owen Farrell, Ben Youngs; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler; Maro Itoje, George Kruis; Mark Wilson, Tom Curry, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Harry Williams, Joe Launchbury, Nathan Hughes, Dan Robson, George Ford, Chris Ashton.

