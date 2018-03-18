The curtain fell on this season's NatWest 6 Nations Championship with champions Ireland clinching a Grand Slam by beating England at Twickenham.

Eight Irishmen included in best XV of the Six Nations

Here, we select a team of the tournament.

15: MATTEO MINOZZI (Itay) - Italy's bright new full-back scored tries in four successive Six Nations games, proving himself an astute finisher. Also brave and accomplished in defence, especially under the high ball. 14: GEORGE NORTH (Wales) - made his presence felt with two shining displays off the bench against England and Ireland, then scored two tries in a bonus-point victory over Italy. Remains a handful for any defence.

13: GARRY RINGROSE (Ireland) - returned to Ireland's starting XV against Scotland after recovering from an ankle injury, and he looked as though he had never been away. Try scorer in Grand Slam-clinching victory over England. 12: OWEN FARRELL (England) - easily England's best player of a Six Nations campaign that was their worst since 2006. Kicked well and always seemed to have time on the ball. Clever and creative.

11: JACOB STOCKDALE (Ireland) - at the age of just 21, Ulster wing Stockdale set a new Six Nations record of seven tries in one tournament. A star has been born. 10: JOHNNY SEXTON (Ireland) - set Ireland on their way with a stunning match-winning drop-goal against France in Paris, and then never looked back. His creative play was often majestic.

9: CONOR MURRAY (Ireland) - displayed his hallmark consistency across the competition, kicking with pinpoint accuracy and controlling the pace of games in effortless fashion. Best scrum-half in the business. 1: CIAN HEALY (Ireland) - an imposing presence in Ireland's scrum, the seasoned campaigner performed his set-piece work superbly, and also did not miss a tackle in the competition.

2: GUILHEM GUIRADO (France) - terrific work rate and a natural leader, the France captain was in inspired form, especially during Les Bleus' victory over England.

3: TADHG FURLONG (Ireland) - continued from last summer's British and Irish Lions tour in terms of his all-round excellence. Powerful scrummager with a carrying and tackling work-rate to match.

4: JAMES RYAN (Ireland) - averaged double-figure carries a game across the tournament during his debut Six Nations campaign as he confirmed a burgeoning reputation. 5: ALUN WYN JONES (Wales) - the Wales captain was never short of excellent as his team secured the runners-up spot. Dominant and direct in all phases, he once again came to the party. 6: SEBASTIAN NEGRI (Italy) - the Zimbabwe-born blindside flanker put down a marker in Italy's opener against England and he did not relent in terms of performance standards. The 23-year-old has a huge future.

7: YACOUBA CAMARA (France) - rangy, powerful and athletic, the Montpellier flanker displayed a workaholic approach, with his display in the victory over England being one of the tournament's stand-out contributions.

8: CJ STANDER (Ireland) - the rampant number eight repeatedly and effectively carried possession in the competition, often making considerable distance and enabling his team to enjoy gain-line supremacy. Relentless performer. Replacements 16: Rory Best (Ireland), 17: Rob Evans (Wales), 18: Rabah Slimani (France), 19: Cory Hill (Wales), 20: Aaron Shingler (Wales), 21: Maxime Machenaud (France), 22: Huw Jones (Scotland), 23: Anthony Watson (England).

