Eddie Jones’ warning: ‘Ireland have not played against a team like us’

Eddie Jones has warned Ireland to be prepared for a brutal physical onslaught in tomorrow’s Six Nations showdown at Twickenham.

Having branded Ireland ‘red hot favourites’, the England head coach upped the ante again by suggesting Andy Farrell’s men have not faced a team as physical as his side.

Jones has vowed that England will ‘go after’ Ireland at every possible opportunity, as they look to overwhelm their visitors.

The breakdown battle is set to be ferocious, with Jones insisting that England are going to bring huge aggression around the ruck.

“Ireland haven’t played against a team like us before,” Jones said. “They haven’t played against South Africa since 2017. We played with a physicality they haven’t seen before. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do on Saturday.

“Whenever you play Ireland, the breakdown is a significant part of the game. They pride themselves on that area, but we are a very physical team and they haven’t played against a side as physical as us for a long time.

“We played against South Africa last year and did well in those physical stakes so we intend to really take it to them.”

Jones has talked up Ireland all week, and while Farrell hasn’t paid any attention to the charm offensive, his opposite number has done his best to create a siege mentality.

Asked if he believed his England players were better motivated by talking up the opposition, Jones said: “I don’t know whether that helps us or not, but I know we have one intention in this game and that’s to go after Ireland.

"We are going to chase them hard down the street.

“Everywhere they go, we’re going to be in their faces and we’re going to take time and space away from them. Do we enjoy that challenge? Yes.’

“We would like to control the difficult parts of the game better and at the same time impose our physicality on Ireland in this game. We’re prepared and we’re going to go after them, mate.”

Jones is expecting Ireland to adopt more of a running game compared to previous meetings, as he pointed to the selection of Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half ahead of the experienced Conor Murray.

“Against Ireland, it’s always around the breakdown and traditionally it’s been in the aerial contest,” he continued.

“But obviously with them picking Gibson-Park ahead of Conor O’Murray (sic) they’re probably prioritising their running game more than their contestable kicking game.

“That’s not to say Gibson-Park can’t contestable kick and (James) Lowe brings them a long kicking game which is a bit different from that they’ve been doing. So, that aerial contest and the contest on the ground is going to be crucial, mate.

“As we’ve spoken about, they’re a very cohesive team. 80 per cent of the team train (with Leinster) for 11 months of the year.

“They’re a highly organised national union that gets the players in the best condition so we’ve got to break their cohesion.

“This team (England) doesn’t know how good they can be and we are certainly going to find out on Saturday how good we can be.”

Although he doesn’t buy into the talk of favourites, England’s talismanic lock Maro Itoje echoed Jones’ sentiments about bringing a physical edge to Ireland.

“As players we want to be forthright, we want to take this game and impose our game on the opposition,” Itoje said.

“I think there’s a huge amount of growth within this team. The more we play with one another, the more we spend time with one another, the better that we will be.”