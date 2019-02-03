Eddie Jones has revealed how a night out in London galvanised his England players ahead of their bruising 32-20 Six Nations victory over Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

Eddie Jones has revealed how a night out in London galvanised his England players ahead of their bruising 32-20 Six Nations victory over Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

Eddie Jones reveals how night on the town four days before Ireland clash galvanised his players

England spent a week building up to Saturday's opener at a warm weather training camp in Portugal and Jones has revealed that on the night before their departure they enjoyed a key social bonding session.

"The senior players organised a night out on the Tuesday in London and didn't get into trouble which was fantastic and isn't always the case when you've got 30 guys going out and having a drink," Jones said.

"They wanted to go into the camp ready to go, have some stories to tell and have some togetherness. We believe that is so important."

Read more here:

Meanwhile, Jones still thinks Ireland are the best team in the world but after humbling Joe Schmidt's side, the Australian believes that his side can play even better.

"It doesn't change what we think after one game," said Jones. "You guys write it and my mum believes everything you guys write.

"We're a team that is still growing, we're nowhere near our best and we're looking forward to playing better than that and we will.

"These games have nothing to do with the World Cup. They're stand-alone game between and outstanding Ireland side and an improving England side. We will worry about the World Cup.

"We just wanted to create space and kicking is one way to do that and we managed to do it, the execution and chasing was very good.

"We didn't target anyone in particular. It didn't matter who they had at full-back, they could have had Lance Armstrong at full-back.

"The intensity was key when you play against Ireland, we were prepared for that and to win that battle.

"We ripped in and shaded them in that area. We know they're a top team and well-coached but our early intensity was outstanding.

"I'm proud of our players who had ten days to prepare for this game and the country should be proud of them.

"The tight five was outstanding. The amount of selfless work Johnny May did. And the nine and ten executed our game-plan.

"These guys can play rugby, my job is to create the environment for them to get better and hopefully we're doing that and we will definitely get better.

"The leadership took a step forward today. We kept our composure and played to the referee as much as we could."

Additional reporting by PA

What are your thoughts on the Ireland v England match, leave your thoughts here.

Online Editors