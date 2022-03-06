Billy Bragg could tell Eddie Jones about the folly of looking for a New England.

At this stage, this type of brag sounds like a broken record.

But there is always a danger with an English side, especially at Fortress Twickenham, that they can suddenly catch fire and transfer to the pitch the type of enterprising game they seem to ceaselessly speak of off it.

Paul O’Connell spoke last week of thinly concealed fears that England are due a big performance – “they are bubbling” – and the fact that he retains this certainty, despite so little obvious evidence, speaks much of how England, even before Jones, can deviate wildly from boom to bust.

That it is even happening within games – witness an apparently unassailable lead against Wales last time out, before the English greeted the whistle with great relief after a stirring comeback from a side who out-scored them three tries to one – reflects the sense that the only predictable aspect of Jones’ side is their unpredictability.

Well, almost. Since the now familiar bombastic sweep from Jones last autumn, when he first declared the ambition for a new England, he has been forced to ditch its reliance on Owen Farrell, instead relying on the remarkably talented neophyte Marcus Smith.

Except, after distrusting him with the reins as they slumped to muddling defeat on the opening day against Scotland, Jones’ side have become overly reliant on the gifted Harlequins’ play-maker, even though he had two ball-playing midfielders, Henry Slade and Elliot Daly, outside him against the Welsh.

Even that plan had been hastily re-arranged at the last minute, following news that, sadly yet again, Manu Tuilagi’s body had once more creaked under the pressure of an England training session, despite pleas from his clubmasters to manage his load.

Denied the services of one of the world’s most punishing gain-line breakers, England persisted with their purported game-plan in attack with a ball-playing midfield but all too often it narrowed the focus on the number 10, who was burdened with the responsibility of starting almost every phased play.

The contrast with the “New Ireland” could not be starker.

Presuming Jonathan Sexton’s enlightening late cameo against the Italians, when he seemed to be the only Irish player who recognised the vast acreage of space at his side’s disposal, will be rewarded with a start, it will be instructive to see how, once again, Ireland have reduced their reliance on their greatest current player.

No longer can England simply divine to target Sexton – as they have done ruthlessly and illegally in the last decade – because Ireland simply have so many other play-making options from first receiver, whether through the wings or even the front-row.

However, Smith is hamstrung by not only an attack still struggling to assume any semblance of shape or cohesion under attack coach Martin Gleeson, but also the fact that he is the sole focal point for almost every starter play.

The message for Simon Easterby, Ireland’s defence coach, filtered through to his prime tackling beasts, spearheaded by the red-helmeted wrecking ball, Josh van der Flier, will be easy to process. Stop Smith and you stop England.

It sounds remarkably simple but not if one harks back to the days when Sexton, bearing an onerous burden of responsibility, could be so cowed, and opposition teams could be confident of victory against Ireland in the past, too, so assured were they that little attacking threat existed elsewhere.

Those days are now gone; England have yet to greet their new dawn.

When Smith was withdrawn against Scotland, Jones was simply trying his utmost to ensure England did not lose, as opposed to confidently going for a win.

Against Wales, even though they achieved a different result by keeping him on the field – George Ford remained on the bench – it is difficult to say it reflected obvious progress.

England still left the impression, as they gasped in anxiety awaiting the final whistle, that they were a tiring team, huffing and puffing to avoid defeat, rather than unfurling the type of enterprising game that their half-time advantage had created.

And that was despite a first-half dominance where, buoyed by a buzzing breakdown, and the selection of an impishly zippy scrum-half, Harry Randall instead of the enduring but now ponderous Ben Youngs, the lack of invention was clear.

“We play a completely free formation,” asserts Jones.

“On a set phase we have the first two phases organised, to get us on the front foot, and then we want the 9, 10 and 12 to be organised in the attack and take the opportunities quickly. There’s much more free decision-making for the players in our system than there is maybe in a formation attack.

“There’s a smart guy in Australia called Ben Darwin – he talks about cohesion all the time. When I coached him he couldn’t even spell the word cohesion, now he’s the world expert on cohesion. It’s true.

“When the players play to the ball more than play away from the ball, it takes a lot more cohesion to get that right. We’re going to be peaking at the World Cup, we’re quite clear about that.”

Right now, in Darwinian terms, this theory of revolution hasn’t even gone beyond the first page. Andy Farrell’s withering assessment – “I see more of the same” – will presumably emit a response from his ever-voluble rival this week.

Jones has been here before, however. After almost completing back-to-back Slams in the last decade, England then completed their worst championship since 1983, finishing fifth.

Then, as now, his stewardship was questioned but their extraordinary progress at the 2019 World Cup confounded critics and confirmed his intention that he did want to change the world and even then he was looking for a “New England”.

Hence, his repeated assertion that the 2023 World Cup remains the primary goal, a sop to disenchanted press and public, but one they must surely grow weary of should his team fail to fire with the two championship favourites to face in the final fortnight.

A top two or bottom finish may still await them in this campaign, it is impossible to be truly certain which.

For now, Bragg’s “New England” may be elusive.

By Saturday evening, Mike Scott’s words, “Old England is dying”, may seem more appropriate.