Eddie Jones heaps pressure on ‘favourites’ Ireland ahead of crunch Twickenham clash

ACCORDING to the bookies, Ireland are one-point favourites for Saturday's visit to Twickenham and England head coach Eddie Jones is latching on to the odds ahead of the Guinness Six Nations clash.

The Australian is keen to reinforce the sense that he is rebuilding his side ahead of the 2023 World Cup and contrasted their inexperience and lack of cohesiveness with Andy Farrell's Leinster-heavy set-up.

England finished fifth in last year's Six Nations and although they have bounced back from their opening defeat to Scotland with wins over Italy and Wales they have yet to hit top form.

Like England, Ireland have 10 points from two games. Both sides are reliant on France slipping up if they want to win the tournament.

"Three teams can win the tournament and we're delighted to be one of those three.

"Ireland are the favourites for the game, they've been in good form in the autumn and are a very settled team, well-coached by Andy Farrell.

"Apart from (Andrew) Porter, I think they have everyone available.

"We've got a young squad, but a very good squad and I'm pleased with the development of the squad.

"We're moving in the right direction, like any team it's not a straight line. We've got ups and downs, but certainly the spirit of the team is good, the development of the game we want to play is good and we're looking forward to the game on Saturday."

Jones has been focusing on team cohesion in recent weeks, saying he needs to build continuity in his team.

And he believes the Irish system and Farrell's decision to select so many players from Leinster gives them an advantage at this point of a World Cup cycle.

"They are literally, and I say it without any hesitation, the most cohesive side in the world." he said.

"The bulk of their team train together for the bulk of the year, they're very well-coordinated in their attack, they're very structured, they've very sequenced set-plays and they're tough around the breakdown.

"So, they pose a great challenge for us.

"We're looking forward to the challenge, we're not intimidated by any team. We're looking forward to playing against them.

"They move the ball at pace, the secret to any attack is to move the ball with pace and with accuracy.

"They've got good running lines, they're a very cohesive team because of the amount of time they spend training together."

Jones believes he will time his run right and arrive at the next World Cup with a good blend.

"We're in a very good position mate. We've got a little over 12 months until we get together for the last part of the project.

"Three months before the World Cup is where every team becomes equal, we all have the same amount of time to practice.

"Up to now, teams have got their players for differing times, differing experience. We can only have 35 players until Tuesday, others can have 42 until Thursday, it's all different.

"Once you get to the World Cup start it's all equal.

"How are we tracking now? Yeah, in a really positive manner, mate. It's not a perfect straight line, sometimes we're going a bit quicker than others and sometimes we'd like to go a bit quicker but we've got a great spirit in the side.

"Look at the spine of our side - our 9, 10, and 15 that played against Wales. They've got 12 times, 12 times the amount of caps that we've got. 12 times. What a fantastic experience for those young blokes and they got to edge out a win against a Six Nations side, it's a real testament to where they're going.

"How much better are they going to be in another 12 months' time with another 10 caps under their belt?"